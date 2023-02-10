Kearney's JoJo Kutch makes a contested layup against Oak Park on Thursday, Feb. 9. 

GLADSTONE — Kearney girls basketball had one of their best complete games on Thursday, Feb. 9. The Bulldogs defeated Oak Park 50-34 away from home in a physical, grueling game that could match any football game. With plenty of loose balls on the ground, players were flinging themselves on the ground all game.

Oak Park has one of the taller teams that Kearney has faced this year. That has been an Achilles heel for the Bulldogs. What Kearney lacks in height, they make up for in trust and communication. Senior Gracie Bomar was tagged with the assignment of defending the paint and post all night. She succeeded as entry passes rarely passed her.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

