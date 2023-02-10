GLADSTONE — Kearney girls basketball had one of their best complete games on Thursday, Feb. 9. The Bulldogs defeated Oak Park 50-34 away from home in a physical, grueling game that could match any football game. With plenty of loose balls on the ground, players were flinging themselves on the ground all game.
Oak Park has one of the taller teams that Kearney has faced this year. That has been an Achilles heel for the Bulldogs. What Kearney lacks in height, they make up for in trust and communication. Senior Gracie Bomar was tagged with the assignment of defending the paint and post all night. She succeeded as entry passes rarely passed her.
“I just tried to play some lockdown defense and obviously the team has my back, so I can be on the right side,” Bomar said. “It was pretty difficult. I have to make sure that I get low and box out and get the rebounds.”
Bomar had only two points in the game, which came off a slick dibble move from the high post. She made the wide open layup, but her highlight was snagging eight rebounds, four of them on the offensive end.
“We always say that we need to do our work early. Anytime that we did that, our posts were guarding and doing their footwork early,” Kearney head coach Troy Resler said. “We always have a rotation with the guards coming over the top to help.”
The offense for Kearney was cool, calm and collected. They passed the ball well and moved without the basketball. The Bulldogs made 16 baskets in the win. Fifteen of the 16 made field goals were assisted on. JoJo Kutch finished with eight points and was a catalyst in passing the ball as she came away with two assists.
“We have been working on patience in practice with moving the ball is the best way to get a look,” Kutch said. “They always tell us to pass up a good shot for a great shot.”
Kearney’s Jadyn Barnes led the Bulldogs in scoring with 13 points. She made only two field goals, but finished 8-for-10 from the free-throw line. Brooke Paalhar came off the bench and scored 10 points on 4-for-10 shooting.
End Q1: Kearney 15-8 Oak ParkJadyn Barnes leads the way with 5pts for the Bulldogs. Four different scorers for Kearney so far. Good press break and finish for Barnes here in the first quarter: pic.twitter.com/84r9BHf3bn
This was the second win this week for Kearney. They defeated Excelsior Springs by 38 points on Monday, Feb. 6. Kearney has just three games remaining on their regular season as they start to gear up for the postseason. On Thursday, the Bulldogs showed their confidence couldn’t be higher.
“I think we are ready,” Kutch stated. “I think we are about to go on a run.”
