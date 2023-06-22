Editor’s Note: Courier-Tribune’s Athlete of the Year Awards recognize one male and one female student-athlete for the previous school year from Liberty, Liberty North, Smithville and Kearney high schools.
KEARNEY — Jadyn Barnes is one of the most decorated athletes in the area this season. She helped the Bulldogs win a state championship in softball and track and field. She also secured two state individual titles on the track. Barnes’ dedicated work ethic has allowed her to succeed in all three sports as she represented basketball as well. Barnes secured 125 of the 239 votes cast in the competition as she was named the Courier-Tribune’s Athlete of the Year for Kearney girls.
“Knowing that so many people voted for me, it feels really special,” Barnes said. “Having people that love you, support you and back you 100% is really special to have. I think that really motivated me to be the best that I can be.”
Sports are a constant in Barnes’ life. From early childhood, she played almost everything as she grew up in her household with her siblings. She often thought softball would be a sport that she would dedicate her life to, but during middle school, she found her true calling in middle distance running.
Barnes stepped onto the track in the eighth grade and felt at home when running the 800-meters. Her attention to detail only made her a better runner as she improved year after year. Barnes’ work ethic was evident in this year’s Class 4 State Championship. She helped win the first state team championship in Kearney history. She also was a key member in the 4x800-meter relay. She won the state title in the individual 800-meter run, too.
“Wining the 4x800 was more exciting than winning the open 800 to me,” she said. “Individually winning something isn’t as exciting as winning it as a team.”
Barnes kept busy this year as she competed in her first love, softball. She was a key force in Kearney’s infield. Her defense and hitting helped propel the Bulldogs to win the Class 4 State Championship during the fall season. It was the second title in Kearney history, with the first coming in 2005.
“The seniors, all of us, have played together in the past. We grew up playing club ball together,” Barnes shared. “The underclassmen take their game really seriously and I definitely think that came into play during the championship run.”
The third sport that filled Barnes’ life was basketball. Barnes’ was the court general for the Bulldogs as she played point guard. The team ran through her ability to make tough lay-ups, but the team did not follow her because of her skills, but of her extraordinary leadership qualities.
When looking back on her hoops career, Barnes can only remember winning the district semifinal game in 2022 where Kearney came from behind to defeat a Lincoln College Prep team that was better on paper.
“Nobody thought that we were going to win and drew a really big crowd. It was so overpowering and so much joy came to all of us when we finally won the game,” she said. “We all jumped around and hugged each other. There is a picture of it that is really nostalgic to me and I love it.”
Barnes graduated from Kearney High School this year and she will be enrolling in Northwest Missouri State this fall. Barnes will be joining the Bearcats’ track and field team as she continues her career at the next level.
“I really liked the coach and he was really eager to get me to the school,” Barnes explained. “He was able to watch me run. They have really nice facilities and I met some of the team and they are really nice.”
The way Barnes was dedicated to each of her sports along with representing Kearney at the highest level makes her a worthy winner of this award. The state titles and the countless memories she created for the Kearney community has delivered her this year’s Athlete of the Year Award.
