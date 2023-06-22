Jadyn Barnes speaks about winning Kearney's Athlete of the Year. 

Editor’s Note: Courier-Tribune’s Athlete of the Year Awards recognize one male and one female student-athlete for the previous school year from Liberty, Liberty North, Smithville and Kearney high schools.

KEARNEY — Jadyn Barnes is one of the most decorated athletes in the area this season. She helped the Bulldogs win a state championship in softball and track and field. She also secured two state individual titles on the track. Barnes’ dedicated work ethic has allowed her to succeed in all three sports as she represented basketball as well. Barnes secured 125 of the 239 votes cast in the competition as she was named the Courier-Tribune’s Athlete of the Year for Kearney girls.

Kearney celebrates at half court after defeating Lincoln Prep in overtime at the Class 5 District 8 Semifinals.
Kearney’s Jadyn Barnes at the Kansas Relays on Friday, April 14.

