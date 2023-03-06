Sports writer Liam Keating breaks down the Class 5 District 8 Quarterfinals of girls basketball between Smithville and Kearney on Thursday, March 2. 

SMITHVILLE — The Kearney hoops season came to a close as the Bulldogs were defeated by Smithville in the quarterfinals of the Class 5 District 8 Tournament March 2. The Warriors topped Kearney 44-23.

The Bulldogs struggled to find a groove on the offensive end all evening as Smithville capitalized. JoJo Kutch was the top player for the Bulldogs as she led the team with nine points. She was excellent as she hauled in multiple offensive rebounds that led to easy buckets.

Kearney's Madi Stevens takes a shot against Smithville on Thursday, March 2. 
Kearney's Jadyn Barnes and Madi Stevens hug following the game against Smithville on Thursday, March 2. 
Kearney's Jadyn Barnes during the Class 5 District 8 Quarterfinals against Smithville on Thursday, March 2. 
Kearney head coach Troy Resler draws up a play against Smithville on Thursday, March 2. 

