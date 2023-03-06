SMITHVILLE — The Kearney hoops season came to a close as the Bulldogs were defeated by Smithville in the quarterfinals of the Class 5 District 8 Tournament March 2. The Warriors topped Kearney 44-23.
The Bulldogs struggled to find a groove on the offensive end all evening as Smithville capitalized. JoJo Kutch was the top player for the Bulldogs as she led the team with nine points. She was excellent as she hauled in multiple offensive rebounds that led to easy buckets.
When the Warriors went on a second-half run, Kearney did not have an answer. The Bulldogs were outscored 17-3 in the third quarter. Kearney head coach Troy Resler shared that it came down to missed shots, which was frustrating to see as the Bulldogs had won four of their last six prior to the quarterfinal match-up.
“I keep believing that if you put the team in tough game situations, they will come out of it better,” her said. “It is not because of effort, they play hard and they try hard. We just struggled to score the basketball. It is not because of effort.”
The game was the final opportunity to see seniors Jadyn Barnes and Madi Stevens play for the Bulldogs' basketball team. Barnes led the team in scoring this season with eight points per game. Barnes’ best game of the year came against Smithville when the Bulldogs won in overtime against their rivals. Barnes finished with a season-high 18 points.
Stevens was a crucial part to the starting line up, too. She was the third highest leading scorer on the team with four points per game.
“You don’t coach sports, you coach people. Those two are very special people and they will go on to be great people in life,” Resler said. “It sucks that it is over, but they will bounce back and attack their spring sports.”
The Bulldogs will bring back a ton of experience to next year’s team. Kutch will return for her final season along with key freshmen players, Brooke Paalhar and Addie Taylor. Three-point shooter Ryleigh Van Emmerik and inside presence Gracie Bomar will round out a roster that excites Resler.
“We have a lot of young talent, multi-sport athletes,” the coach said. “We will keep plugging along with it and hopefully this summer, we will put the work in and have a different result in 2024.”
