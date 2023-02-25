Liberty Basketball

Liberty's Marianna Tomc takes a shot against Blue Springs on Thursday, Feb. 23. 

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

Liberty's Addi Ricklefs nails a 3-pointer to tie the game against Blue Springs in the closing seconds on Thursday, Feb. 23.

LIBERTY — The Blue Jays wrapped up the regular season with a heartbreaking loss to Blue Springs (14-11) on Thursday, Feb. 23. Liberty (14-11) was defeated 44-42 in a close, grueling game.

Liberty trailed by six points with a couple of minutes to play. Senior Alex Darling nailed a 3-pointer to put them game in reach. After a good stop on the defensive end, Liberty had to ball in the half court.

Liberty Basketball

Liberty's Oliviya Tinoco shoots a 3-pointer against Blue Springs on Thursday, Feb. 23. 

