LIBERTY — The Blue Jays wrapped up the regular season with a heartbreaking loss to Blue Springs (14-11) on Thursday, Feb. 23. Liberty (14-11) was defeated 44-42 in a close, grueling game.
Liberty trailed by six points with a couple of minutes to play. Senior Alex Darling nailed a 3-pointer to put them game in reach. After a good stop on the defensive end, Liberty had to ball in the half court.
The Blue Jays produced the perfect play as junior Addi Ricklefs received the ball on the right wing. She fired a 3-pointer and tied the game at 42 with 20 seconds remaining. The Wildcats made one free-throw on two straight possessions to give them the lead and ultimately the win.
“They did a good job of executing their stuff,” Liberty head coach Zach Werner said. “We always talk about how execution is being in the right spot with a chance to score. You aren’t always going to make a shot, but they did a good job of making the shots. I am real happy how they executed down the stretch.”
Liberty’s Oliviya Tinoco led the team with 13 points on 4-for-10 shooting. Darling added nine points and Ricklefs scored six.
The Blue Jays scored six 3-pointers in their first seven made field goals. The team is known to score inside, but when the 3-ball is being made, Werner isn’t upset. It’s a fine line between wanting to take the open jump shot and forcing it, he shared.
“When we shoot the ball well, we are hard to beat,” Werner said. “I like the aggressiveness, but we don’t want to fall in love with it too much and not going inside. We emphasized going inside at halftime. But, I don’t mind a heat check.”
Liberty closed the year losing five of their last six games. It’s a stark reminder of how strong Liberty’s competition has been this season. They will look to get back to their winning ways that they showed in the early portion of the season where they won eight straight games. Werner explained that the regular season doesn’t matter anymore, every team has the same record when district play begins.
The Blue Jays will be competing in the Class 6 District 8 Tournament. Their first round match-up is against St. Joseph Central (15-8) on Thursday, March 2. The Blue Jays and Indians met earlier in the year and the latter won 35-32.
“There are things that need to happen for us to have success on Thursday,” Werner said, "we have to contain the dribble better defensively, we have to keep the out of the paint and we have to shoot the ball well. I am confident that we are going to play really well and we are going to give it our best shot.”
