KEARNEY — The Blue Jays and Bulldogs went toe-to-toe on Monday, Jan. 23. Liberty (10-5) outlasted Kearney (6-10) by a final score of 43-33. The Blue Jays used a late run to get over the hump as this was a much needed win for Liberty. They had lost back-to-back games entering Monday’s game.
Liberty closed the fourth quarter on a 13-5 run as the Blue Jays were able to knock down jump shots and make their free-throws. The experience of Liberty was on full display late in the game as the Blue Jays were not fooled by Kearney’s defensive pressure.
“We needed to get one, we’ve lost two in a row, three of four,” Liberty head coach Zach Werner said. “We just needed to get back into the win column. Sometimes you just have to grind them out, and I am really proud of them for finishing.”
The Blue Jays were led by Addi Ricklefs. She scored 13 points to lead all scorers in the game. Liberty’s last game was a full week before their clash against Kearney. Ricklefs shared that during practice time over the past six days, the focus had been on offensive and transition scoring. Ricklefs did a ton of her damage from contested layups.
“We did a lot of transition drills so we can push the ball and to get more offensive looks,” Ricklefs said. “We think our defense has been pretty good. Our offense is something that we have been trying to work on.”
The Bulldogs came close to knocking off Liberty as they ended the third quarter strong. Kearney’s Addie Taylor and Brooke Paalhar made two deep 3-point shots in the third quarter. To open the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs passed the all around the arc well before Kennedi Casey made a triple. Kearney trailed 30-28 with 7 minutes remaining in the game as they went on a 9-0 run.
“We made some subs and threw some people out there that don’t normally play and they got some looks,” Kearney head coach Troy Resler said.
Following Kearney’s run, the Blue Jays answered with their own, which led to the away team’s victory. Resler explained that the hustle and determination is there for his squad, they are just missing shots. The Bulldogs scored just 12 first-half points in the defeat.
Every loss this season for Kearney has finished with them scoring less than 40 points. In each win, they have scored more than 40 points.
“We have got to make shots,” Resler said. “That’s as simple as it is. Trying to win games in the 20s is not feasible. It is not an effort thing, we shoot more than any team that I have had.”
Jadyn Barnes led Kearney with 11 points. The Bulldogs return to action against Platte County (11-5) on Thursday, Jan. 26. Liberty will face Lee’s Summit (6-8) on Friday, Jan. 27.
