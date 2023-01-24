Liberty's Addi Ricklefs makes transition layup against Kearney on Monday, Jan. 23. 

KEARNEY — The Blue Jays and Bulldogs went toe-to-toe on Monday, Jan. 23. Liberty (10-5) outlasted Kearney (6-10) by a final score of 43-33. The Blue Jays used a late run to get over the hump as this was a much needed win for Liberty. They had lost back-to-back games entering Monday’s game.

Liberty closed the fourth quarter on a 13-5 run as the Blue Jays were able to knock down jump shots and make their free-throws. The experience of Liberty was on full display late in the game as the Blue Jays were not fooled by Kearney’s defensive pressure.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

