KANSAS CITY — Liberty dropped the final game of the North Kansas City Tournament Friday, Feb. 4. The Blue Jays had a shot in the closing seconds to tie the game, but ultimately fell 46-44 to Lincoln Prep in the third-place game.
The biggest shot for the Blue Jays came from Marianna Tomc, who made a nice cut at the high post and made a single dribble to the rim. It led her to making a runner inside the lane. This shot by Tomc tied the game at 44 with under a minute to play.
On the next possession, the Blue Tigers came down the floor and missed their first shot, but followed up with an offensive rebound and layup to take the two-point lead. With three
seconds remaining, Oliviya Tinoco received the ball from a set play that head coach Joe Price drew up.
Tinoco received the ball at the top of floor and drove to the hoop. She went for the shot, but was fouled with a chance to tie the game. Tinoco stepped to the line, but was unable to make the first free throw. Next, she threw the ball at the hoop hoping for a long rebound, which Liberty could hoist into the basket to tie the game, but it didn’t bounce the correct way.
“We executed the last set pretty well. We got going to the basket, which is what we wanted. We drew a foul and gave ourselves a chance to go to the line and put it into overtime,” Price said. “That’s all you really want in that situation, is a chance.”
The Blue Jays and Blue Tigers battled the entire game with both teams leading by a handful of points. Liberty looked strong as the first concluded. They ended the second quarter on a 7-2 run that gave them the two-point advantage heading into the locker room. Tomc was critical during that stretch as she poured in a basket and a foul.
Tomc led the team in scoring with 12 points, half of those points coming from the free-throw line. Tomc and Natalie Hill were also key inside the paint. They got to the rim and forced the Lincoln Prep defense to allow the easy basket or force a foul.
Hill finished with nine points along with 11 rebounds.
“I think our posts are really athletic and can move in space,” Price said. “We’ve been focused on that a little more at practice, like playing basketball instead of running actions all the time.”
On Monday, Feb. 7, Tomc continued her hot shooting as she led the team in scoring with nine points. But, the Blue Jays were not able to get past the seventh ranked Blue Springs South by a score of 42-27.
