KANSAS CITY — The girls team of Liberty basketball is playing quality basketball. The Blue Jays defeated Omaha Westside in the 12 Courts of Christmas event at the Hy-Vee Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Liberty used a strong second quarter to separate themselves from the Warriors 43-35.
Liberty’s Oliviya Tinoco started the game on the right note. She scored seven of Liberty’s 11 first-quarter points. She was able to knock down transition layups and jump shots.
However, Westside was able to score their own points in the lane, which led to an entertaining first quarter with the teams tied at 11-11.
“It’s honestly just my teammates, they have confidence in me,” Tinoco said of what aided her in scoring so many points.
The second quarter was where the Blue Jays made their mark. Five different Liberty players scored and Liberty outscored Westside 15-7. The Blue Jays led 26-18 at halftime. Junior Adalee Ricklefs scored seven points in the second quarter. Her presence was felt throughout the period as she was even able to knock down a long 3-point shot.
“Shots are always going to come and go, you have to guard. I thought we rebounded really well,” head coach Zach Werner said. “We made them finish tough shots and we didn’t put them on the line.”
End Q1: Liberty 11-11 Omaha Westside Tinoco leads for the Blue Jays with 6pts! Good battle so far between even squads. pic.twitter.com/DbO0t3vpBh
In the third quarter, Tinoco drilled two 3-point shots to help Liberty keep their lead. She finished with 13 points to lead all scorers. According to Werner, the addition of the jump shot has elevated her game and made her even more of an asset this season.
“I am really proud of her. The last year, her shot has grown tremendously,” Werner said. “They have to stay off of her because she can get down hill. The last couple of years, they haven’t had to worry about her shooting as much so they would play off. Now, she has both going and she is playing outstanding.”
The Blue Jays were able to knock down free throws and lock down on the defensive end in the fourth quarter. Westside struggled to get anything going as communication was key for the Blue Jays. They locked down the Warriors’ leading scorer and used their length to knock down loose balls.
“We’ve all been good teammates and are brining good energy,” Tinoco said. “We have good practices, which have led to good games. Our defense has been really good. We have gotten good stops and we have executed our plays.”
The win for the Blue Jays gave them their fifth-straight victory, the longest win-streak for Liberty in the past two years. Everything is clicking now for Liberty as passing, shooting and defensive stops are helping them earn the wins.
“The confidence they are playing with is what is allowing us to move,” Werner said. “To get this win before Orlando, I am really proud of them. It was a really good effort tonight.”
The Blue Jays will head to Florida following Christmas. They are competing in the KSA Events Basketball Holiday Tournament in Kissimmee, Florida. Liberty will face Lake Buena Vista High School of Orlando in the first round on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
