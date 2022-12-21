KANSAS CITY — The girls team of Liberty basketball is playing quality basketball. The Blue Jays defeated Omaha Westside in the 12 Courts of Christmas event at the Hy-Vee Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Liberty used a strong second quarter to separate themselves from the Warriors 43-35.

Liberty’s Oliviya Tinoco started the game on the right note. She scored seven of Liberty’s 11 first-quarter points. She was able to knock down transition layups and jump shots.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.