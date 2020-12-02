Liberty girls basketball enters first rebuild in 4 years

LIBERTY — The Liberty girls basketball team will experience something they haven’t in four years: a rebuild.
The seniors from the class of 2020 leave with three state tournament trips, a final four appearance in 2018 and an undefeated regular season last season.
Without the dominant trio of Olivia Nelson, Jillian Fleming and Mary Mason, the Blue Jays expect key role players to step up and newcomers to adopt the winning ways shown under third-year head coach Joe Price.
Sophomores Alex Darling, Oliviya Tinoco and Katie Mihelic will start the season with a solid taste of varsity competition after cracking the rotation in their first season at Liberty despite joining a loaded roster.
The new Blue Jays trio will try to expand on their stat lines from last year. Darling finished with 4.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game while Tinoco had 2.4 points and 2.3 rebounds. Mihelic had 1.6 points and 3.6 rebounds next to Fleming in the front court.
The roster will be rounded out with returners who picked up some playing time last year in seniors Aryonna Staws and Amber Mears, as well as sophomore Marianna Tomc.
Liberty will start its season against Kearney Friday, Dec. 3 at Liberty High School before the Blue Jays get their first taste of tournament action in the Olathe East Tournament on Dec. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.