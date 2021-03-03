Liberty girls hoops advanced to district title game for 7th straight season

LIBERTY — Liberty girls basketball defeated North Kansas City 50-38 in a Missouri Class 6 District 15 semifinal game Monday, March 1 at Liberty High School.
The Blue Jays trailed 18-16 at halftime and although they pulled ahead 26-23 by the end of the third quarter, the team did most of its damage in a 24-point fourth quarter.
Senior guard Ava Murphy, who transferred to Liberty after playing three seasons at Richmond, scored her 1,000th career point during the game.
Liberty earned a spot in the district title game for the seventh straight season. The Jays will host Truman 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4 at Liberty High School. The Patriots upset No. 1 seed Liberty North in their semifinal matchup.
