Liberty girls hoops back to .500 with 5th straight win

LIBERTY — A young Liberty girls basketball squad survived an extended losing streak to start the season before finding its footing with four straight one possession victories.
The Blue Jays decided it was time to win with the force they’ve shown in previous seasons.
Liberty throttled Excelsior Springs 53-10 on Monday, Jan. 18 at Liberty High School to win the team’s fifth straight game and improved to .500 on the season.
Senior forward Aryonna Straws led the team with 11 points while sophomore guard Alex Darling dropped 10 points on 2-of-3 shooting from 3-point range. Darling also grabbed five rebounds.
Sophomore guard Oliviya Tinoco and senior guard Ava Murphy disrupted the passing lanes to stack up five and four steals respectively. Tinoco added 7 points and three rebounds while Murphy scored 6 points.
Sophomore forward Katie Mihelic led the team with six rebounds while scoring 4 points.
Liberty (6-6, 3-2 Suburban Gold) will face Blue Springs (7-4, 4-0 SG) 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25 at Liberty High School before taking on Liberty North on the road 6:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29 at Liberty North High School.
The first matchup will be the first time these two teams have faced off since the Wildcats knocked off the Blue Jays 51-41 in the state quarterfinals in March, which was one of the final games before the playoffs were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
