Liberty girls hoops beats Kearney, advances to Northtown tourney final

LIBERTY — The Liberty girls basketball team won the first two games of the Northtown Tournament to advance to the finals.
The Blue Jays beat Kearney 30-22 in the semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 2 at North Kansas City High School. It was a defensive slugfest as both teams shot under 27% in the game. Liberty had the biggest advantage from the charity stripe as the team made 8 of 12 free throws to beat the Bulldogs’ 3-of-5 line.
Liberty senior guard Ava Murphy scored a game-high 10 points while senior forward Aryonna Straws had 8 points. Both players had three rebounds and Straws was perfect on her four free-throw attempts.
Sophomore guard Oliviya Tinoco and Marianna Tomc led the team in rebounds with four each, while Tinoco also scored 5 points thanks to her 3-of-4 effort from the line.
Kearney senior guard Kenzi Hoffman, guard Shelby Holst and sophomore guard Jadyn Barnes all tied for the team-high in scoring at 6 points apiece. Holst also led the team in rebounds with five in the game while freshman Gracie Bomar picked up three steals for the Bulldogs.
The Blue Jays also won 41-25 when these teams faced off in the season opener. Both teams faced extended losing streaks after that before turning things around to get back near the .500 mark on the year.
Liberty (8-8, 3-3 Suburban Gold) will play in the championship 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5 at North Kansas City High School against an opponent to be determined.
Kearney (7-11, 5-2 Suburban Blue) finished the tournament facing North Kansas City on Wednesday, Feb. 3. The final score was not available at press time.
