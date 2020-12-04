Liberty girls hoops defeat Kearney 41-25 in season opener

LIBERTY — Liberty girls basketball and Kearney girls basketball faced off on Thursday, Dec. 3 in a matchup of two perennial contenders that had huge roster turnover from district championship seasons last year.
The new-look Blue Jays came out on top 41-25 over the new-look Bulldogs to kick off the 2020-21 season at Liberty High School.
Sophomore Oliviya Tinoco led the way for Liberty with 13 points, and two steals while seniors Aryonna Straws and Ava Murphy each added 6 points. Murphy led the team with six of the team’s eight assists.
Marianna Tomc scored 5 points and led the team with six rebounds, followed by four for Tinoco and Straws, plus sophomore forward Katie Mihelic, who did not score but added two blocks, two steals and an assist.
Sophomore Alex Darling also gave the Blue Jays a well-rounded performance with her 5 points, two rebounds, one block and one steal.
Kearney senior guard Kenzi Hoffman scored a game-high 14 points on 4-of-8 3-point shooting with three steals and one rebound.
Senior guard Shelby Holst added 9 points along with her two steals, one assist and team-high three rebounds, which tied with sophomore forward Alli Poage and senior forward Braelyn Rivera.
Senior forward Grace Schroeder finished off the Bulldogs scoring with 2 points on just one shot attempt while the rest of the team was kept to 7 of 25 on field goal attempts during the game.
Liberty faces Shawnee Mission West 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 in the first round of the Lady Hawks Classic at Shawnee Mission West High School. Kearney will start the first round of the Liberty North Invitational Tournament against Raytown 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7 at Liberty North High School.
