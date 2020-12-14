Liberty girls hoops edged out 40-35 by Barstow

LIBERTY — Liberty girls basketball dropped its third straight game after a 40-35 loss to Barstow on Friday, Dec. 11.
Senior forward Aryonna Straws and sophomore guard Oliviya Tinoco led the way with Straws scoring a team-high eight points and six rebounds while Tinoco led the team in rebounds with eight to go along with her seven points. Senior guard Ava Murphy gave the Blue Jays another balanced stat line with five points and five boards.
Sophomore forward Kate Mihelic scored three points, grabbed six rebounds and her two assists tied for the team high along with Tinoco and Murphy.
Sophomore guard Aliyah Straws scored four points, sophomore guard Ella Lawrence and sophomore guard Alex Darling scored a 3-pointer a piece and sophomore forward Marianna Tomc scored two points to round out Liberty’s scoring. Tomc was also second on the team with seven rebounds.
Liberty (1-3) will face conference foe Park Hill (3-2) 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14 at Liberty High School before hosting Raytown (2-2) the next night at 7 p.m.
