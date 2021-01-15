Liberty girls hoops keeps winning with 55-52 2OT thriller over Ray-Pec

LIBERTY — Liberty girls basketball outlasted Raymore-Peculiar 55-52 in a double-overtime thriller Thursday, Jan. 14 at Raymore-Peculiar High School. The Blue Jays won their fourth straight game to pull within one game of a .500 record.
Sophomore guard Oliviya Tinoco and senior guard Ava Murphy were the top scorers against Ray-Pec as each scored 14 points. Sophomore forwards Kaitlin Davis and Marianna Tomc both added nine points and nearly reached a double-double in rebounds. Tomc had nine boards while Davis had eight to go along with her four assists.
Senior guard Aryonna Straws and sophomore guard Alex Darling rounded out the scores with five points and four points respectively.
Murphy also led the way in the Blue Jays matchup with Park Hill South earlier in the week. She had team-highs in points at 11 and rebounds at six in a 35-32 defensive slugfest against PHS High.
The rest of the scoring came from the usual suspects: Tinoco and Straws, six; Davis, five; Tomc, four; and Darling, three. Straws and Tomc pulled down five rebounds a piece. Tinoco had three of the team's six assists.
Liberty (5-6, 3-2 Suburban Gold) has won by four points or fewer during their win streak and have had four different players who either led in points or tied for the most points during that stretch.
