Liberty girls hoops keeps winning with 55-52 2OT thriller over Ray-Pec

Liberty senior guard Ava Murphy looks to pass the ball during a girls basketball game Dec. 14 at Liberty High School.

 Jeffrey Billings/KCSports.net

LIBERTY — Liberty girls basketball outlasted Raymore-Peculiar 55-52 in a double-overtime thriller Thursday, Jan. 14 at Raymore-Peculiar High School. The Blue Jays won their fourth straight game to pull within one game of a .500 record.

Sophomore guard Oliviya Tinoco and senior guard Ava Murphy were the top scorers against Ray-Pec as each scored 14 points. Sophomore forwards Kaitlin Davis and Marianna Tomc both added nine points and nearly reached a double-double in rebounds. Tomc had nine boards while Davis had eight to go along with her four assists.

Senior guard Aryonna Straws and sophomore guard Alex Darling rounded out the scores with five points and four points respectively.

Murphy also led the way in the Blue Jays matchup with Park Hill South earlier in the week. She had team-highs in points at 11 and rebounds at six in a 35-32 defensive slugfest against PHS High.

The rest of the scoring came from the usual suspects: Tinoco and Straws, six; Davis, five; Tomc, four; and Darling, three. Straws and Tomc pulled down five rebounds a piece. Tinoco had three of the team's six assists.

Liberty (5-6, 3-2 Suburban Gold) has won by four points or fewer during their win streak and have had four different players who either led in points or tied for the most points during that stretch.

Sports Writer Mac Moore can be reached at 389-6643 or mac.moore@mycouriertribune.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.