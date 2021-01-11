Liberty girls hoops pulls out 2 straight narrow victories

LIBERTY — Liberty girls basketball pulled out two straight narrow victories to recover from the team’s previous six-game losing streak.
The Blue Jays beat Blue Springs South 46-42 at home Thursday, Jan. 7 at Liberty High School.
Liberty shot 14 of 18 on free throws, connecting at a 78% clip that is much higher than the team’s 55% on the season.
Sophomore forward Marianna Tomc had team highs with 14 points and eight rebounds to go along with two assists and a steal against the Jaguars. Senior guard Aryonna Straws added nine points and six rebounds.
The team’s win earlier in the week was even closer, requiring a game-winning bucket from sophomore forward Katie Mihelic with six seconds remaining to defeat Lee’s Summit North 45-44 on Monday, Jan. 4.
Sophomore guard Alex Darling led the team with 10 points and six assists against the Mustangs. Tomc and sophomore guard Kaitlin Davis scored seven points a piece in the game while Mihelic scored six points and pulled down a team-high eight rebounds.
Sophomore guard Oliviya Tinoco, who leads the team with 6.8 points per game, scored six points against Blue Springs South on the strength of two of four 3-pointers. Tinoco rebounded from a tough outing in the Lee’s Summit North game, where she was held to two points as she shot 1 of 7 from the field.
Liberty (3-6, 2-2) moved to .500 in conference play with its first win streak of the season. The Blue Jays will start a two-game road stretch with a trip to Park Hill South Monday, Jan. 11, before heading to Raymore-Peculiar on Thursday, Jan. 14.
