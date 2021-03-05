Liberty girls hoops win district title with OT win over Truman

LIBERTY — Liberty girls basketball took the court on Thursday, March 4 at Liberty High School to compete in its seven straight district championship game, although the circumstances were a little different than in years past.
The Blue Jays, who won five of their previous six trips to the finals, made it for the first time as a team with a record below .500.
That didn’t stop them from winning the Missouri Class 6 District 15 championship.
Liberty sophomore guard Ella Lawrence nailed a buzzer beater at the end of regulation to force overtime, senior guard Ava Murphy hit two free throws after getting fouled on a 3-pointer with less than a second to go and the No. 2 seed Blue Jays beat No. 4 seed Truman 46-45 to win another district title.
Liberty trailed early as Truman built an 11-7 lead after one quarter, but the Jays nearly evened things up as they headed to the locker room trailing 17-16. The Jays finished the third quarter with a 29-25 lead, but the Patriots pulled back control in the fourth quarter as they led 38-36 going into the final possession of regulation for Liberty.
That’s when Lawrence hit a mid-range jumper at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.
Truman refused to let the momentum shift as they took back control early into extra time. The Patriots held a 2-point lead heading into the final minute.
With Liberty trailing 45-44, Murphy launched the final shot from distance. Truman played aggressive defense with the game on the line and ended up fouling Murphy with just 0.3 seconds left in overtime. She missed the first one, but nailed the next two three throws to give the Blue Jays the 46-45 win.
Truman was the ultimate underdog as they became the first team in the new Class 6 to beat a No. 1 seed in the district semifinals when they beat Liberty North on Monday.
Still, Liberty’s No. 2 seed was earned during a challenging rebuilding year for the Blue Jays. The team started the season 1-6 before turning things around on their way to a 13-13 record after beating the Patriots.
Liberty will face Staley 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 10 in the Class 6 state sectional round. MSHSAA has yet to announce which team will host this game. The two teams did not face each other this season, but the Jays have won the last three matchups, including a season sweep in Suburban Red conference play last year.
