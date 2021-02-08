Liberty girls hoops wins Northtown Tournament

LIBERTY — Liberty girls basketball beat St. Pius X 49-39 in the championship game of the Northtown Tournament Thursday, Feb. 4 at North Kansas City High School.
The game remained even through the first half, but the Blue Jays started to pull away in the third quarter before outscoring St. Pius X by 6 points in the final frame.
Liberty made six 3-pointers and hit 11 of 15 free throws. The Blue Jays scored its third highest point total of the year, which was also its most points against a team with a winning record.
Senior guard Aryonna Straws had team-highs for points at 13 and assists at six. Straws averaged 10.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists over the last three games on the way to being named tournament MVP.
She also tied sophomore guard Alex Darling and sophomore forward Marianna Tomc for the most rebounds in the final game at four. Darling added 10 points, four assists and a steal. Tomc scored 4 points and stole the ball twice.
Sophomore guard Ella Lawrence, who joined Straws on the all-tournament team, scored 9 points on the strength of a perfect night from the field draining both of her 3-point attempts. Sophomore guard Kaitlin Davis scored one 3-pointer to go with her three rebounds and two steals.
Sophomore guard Oliviya Tinoco and senior guard Ava Murphy rounded out the scoring with 2 points each, with all their points earned from the charity stripe. Tinoco contributed two assists and two rebounds while Murphy added three in both of those same categories.
With the win, the Blue Jays moved to a game above .500 for the first time this season after starting the year 1-6.
Liberty (9-8, 3-3 Suburban Gold) was set to face Blue Springs South (11-5, 5-3 SG) Monday, Feb. 8, but the game was canceled due to weather. Next game on their slate is a rescheduled matchup with Liberty North (8-7, 3-3 SG) Wednesday, Feb. 10 at Liberty North High School.
