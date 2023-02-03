NORTH KANSAS CITY — Two local teams will meet in the third-place game of the 44th annual Northland Classic on Friday, Feb. 3. After winning the opening game, Liberty and Kearney were defeated in the semifinals. The Bulldogs (8-11) and Blue Jays will meet at 6:30 p.m.
Kearney
Kearney won their opening round game against St. Pius by a final score of 37-32 Jan. 30. Senior Jadyn Barnes led the team in scoring with 10 points on 3-for-8 shooting. JoJo Kutch added eight points and Brooke Paalhar scored seven from the bench.
The Bulldogs lost the semifinal game against one of the top teams in the state. Park Hill South defeated Kearney 63-37 on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Panthers are loaded with college basketball talent and it showed. Their sweet outside streak and length inside the paint caused havoc all evening.
The Bulldogs were able to hang around in the first quarter as Kearney trailed by only three points. Barnes led the team with nine points, Paalhar added six, while Ryleigh Van Emmerik and Gracie Bomar scored five points.
Liberty
The Blue Jays opened the Northland Classic by beating Belton 50-26 on Monday, Jan. 30. Starting guard Addi Ricklefs led the team with 10 points. Natalie Hill scored eight and Meghan Murphy came off of the bench to score seven.
In the semifinal game, Liberty lost to Lincoln Prep 55-41 on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Blue Tigers played their slow tempo style of basketball that often led to a high ball screen. Lincoln Prep would then get creative on their own. Fouls and tough shots in the lane were made by them as Liberty was defeated.
Missed shots really halted Liberty’s momentum at times. The Blue Jays shot just 25% from the field in the defeat. Alex Darling scored the most points for Liberty as she scored 12 on 4-for-4 shooting from behind the 3-point line. Ricklefs added nine and Hill scored eight.
Liberty topped Kearney in their only other meeting this season. The Blue Jays won 43-33 on Jan. 23. Ricklefs led all scorers with 13 points while Barnes finished with 11 to lead the Bulldogs.
