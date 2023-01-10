LIBERTY — Years of fundraising allowed for Liberty to take part in an amazing opportunity. The Blue Jays raised enough funds to travel to Florida for a basketball tournament while taking in the sights and sounds of the area theme parks. The only problem was the dreaded travel.

Thousands of flights across America were affected by weather and other issues by the airline industry this holiday season. This caused cancellations for many people looking to travel to home for the holidays or go on vacation. The girls basketball team of Liberty were a part of these cancellations as they scrambled to find a way to Florida for the tournament.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.