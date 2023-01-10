LIBERTY — Years of fundraising allowed for Liberty to take part in an amazing opportunity. The Blue Jays raised enough funds to travel to Florida for a basketball tournament while taking in the sights and sounds of the area theme parks. The only problem was the dreaded travel.
Thousands of flights across America were affected by weather and other issues by the airline industry this holiday season. This caused cancellations for many people looking to travel to home for the holidays or go on vacation. The girls basketball team of Liberty were a part of these cancellations as they scrambled to find a way to Florida for the tournament.
The Blue Jays practiced Dec. 26 with the idea that they were going to be on an airplane that evening. But, their flight to Florida was cancelled. With some quick thinking, head coach Zach Werner looked for any possible way of making it to the Sunshine State.
“We started contacting bus companies and the fifth one was able to take us,” Werner said. “It was about 24-hours on the bus, we ate breakfast and then played a game at 12:30.”
Although the trip was long and mind-numbing, the Blue Jays were able to make it to Orlando safely. After the long bus ride, Liberty had only 45 minutes before they played their first game.
The Blue Jays did not show fatigue in the two games that they played Dec. 29. They defeated Bayside from Florida by a final score of 48-12. Later in the evening, Liberty beat Red Bluffs from California 50-13.
“The rest of the trip was just being together at the park. These girls have worked so hard at fundraising and making the money that really the only option was to get down there,” Werner said. “We could’ve postponed and gone next year, but I have eight seniors. There was no way that we were going to do that.”
After the hard work on the basketball court was over for the Blue Jays, they spent the rest of their trip enjoying the sun and theme parks that Orlando has to offer. Senior Marianna Tomc explained that even through the tough travel appreciated.
“It was super fun, we came out and played really well,” Tomc said. “The last day going to Universal. All of the seniors went with the coaches and it was fun to have that last team trip together.”
Thankfully, Liberty was able to hop on a plane back home instead of making another 24-hour trek through the country. They arrived home Jan. 2.
There wasn’t much time to sit around though. The Blue Jays were on the go with more games to play. They defeated Park Hill by a final score of 42-31 Jan. 5. Addi Ricklefs impressed for the Blue Jays. She scored 14 points to lead the team. All 14 of her points came in the second half of play.
“The first half was a little rough for me, I just felt off,” Ricklefs shared. “Werner talked to me and was telling me to pick it up and that I got it. The energy was so much better in the second half and it really helped me.”
Liberty dropped their first game in over a month as they lost to Staley 55-49 on Friday, Jan. 6. The Blue Jays were riding an eight-game win streak that was snapped by the Falcons. The Blue Jays did not falter in their latest game however. They went on the road and beat Lee’s Summit North 54-47 on Monday, Jan. 9.
Liberty will be back in action against Park Hill South on Friday, Jan. 13.
