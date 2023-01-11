KEARNEY — The Eagles started on the right side of the bracket at the 48th annual Kearney Classic. Liberty North's girls defeated St. Joseph Lafayette 68-39 on Monday, Jan. 9.
Liberty North opened up a 20-7 lead at the end of the first half.
KEARNEY — The Eagles started on the right side of the bracket at the 48th annual Kearney Classic. Liberty North's girls defeated St. Joseph Lafayette 68-39 on Monday, Jan. 9.
Liberty North opened up a 20-7 lead at the end of the first half.
“When we use our length and athleticism on defense, it definitely helps our offense,” head coach Brian Rockers shared. “We keep stressing it because when Kennedy or Laura gets their hands up, they are long. It takes away passing lanes.”
The Eagles were led on the stat sheet by Kennedy Herrig. Her ability to run the floor and use her height was a big advantage in the game. She also showcased her skills by knocking down the open 3-pointer. She finished with 17 points on 6-for-10 shooting and 3-for-5 from behind the 3-point line.
Liberty North led 36-18 at halftime and added to their lead in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, the Eagles outscored the Irish 18-8 to give Liberty North the first-round victory.
Final: Liberty North 68-39 St. Joe Lafayette All Eagles is the opening round. Their length and athleticism too much! Liberty North will face St. Teresa’s on Wednesday at 8. pic.twitter.com/2j0eQIcYXL— Liam (@liamkeating7) January 10, 2023
According to Rockers, the Eagles have been progressing nicely. They are coming off a road win over Ray-Pec on Thursday, Jan. 5. The Eagles defeated them 62-52 as Herrig again led the team in scoring. She finished with 17 points against Ray-Pec.
“I thought we had good practices over break, our offense is looking better,” Rockers said. “The big thing is that we need carry over what we have done at practice to the game.”
The Eagles will face St. Teresa’s in the second round of the Kearney Classic on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.
Sports Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.