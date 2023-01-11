KEARNEY — The Eagles started on the right side of the bracket at the 48th annual Kearney Classic. Liberty North's girls defeated St. Joseph Lafayette 68-39 on Monday, Jan. 9.

Liberty North opened up a 20-7 lead at the end of the first half.

