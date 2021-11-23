Liberty North begins their third year under head coach Brian Rockers and his staff. The Eagles will be returning some familiar faces to the girls basketball team, but did lose a key player to graduation last year.
Emma Perry led the Eagles in scoring and led the conference in three pointers. Perry leaves behind a strong mark on the program as she now represents Southwest Baptist in the collegiate ranks. But, Rockers shared that he and his staff are excited with the sophomores that are on his roster, including Gabby Rose and Kennedy Herrig.
“First couple of weeks have been outstanding,” Rockers said. “We have a really good group of kids.”
Two seniors possess strong leadership qualities. Kayley Lenger and Karli Angle will be called upon to help the Eagles this season.
Rockers said junior Ella Hayes is the team’s best defender and she’s going to be assigned the opposing team’s best player each night.
“I have been very pleased with our attitude, I’ve been pleased with our effort,” Rockers said. “I would give a big thumbs up for our first couple of weeks.”
That attitude is part of a strong culture Rockers has developed in his time with the Eagles. Liberty North will continue to play their style of basketball and utilize hard work throughout the year.
“We had our jamboree last week at Park Hill,” Rockers explained. “The girls were tight. They were helping each other out and there was a real sense of unity, a sense of family. Those are some of things that we stress.”
Liberty North kicks off their season by playing Park Hill South at home on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
