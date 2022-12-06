Liberty North Basketball

Liberty North's Ava Levings during a game against Shawnee Mission North on Monday, Dec. 5. 

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — The Eagles have kickstarted the defense of their home tournament perfectly. Liberty North defeated Shawnee Mission North of Kansas by a final score of 62-15 on Monday, Dec. 5. This was a first round victory for the Eagles in the Liberty North Invitational.

The first quarter went perfectly for the Eagles as they imposed their will on the defensive end. They sped the Bison up with their full court press and translated that into easy layups on the other end.

