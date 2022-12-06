LIBERTY — The Eagles have kickstarted the defense of their home tournament perfectly. Liberty North defeated Shawnee Mission North of Kansas by a final score of 62-15 on Monday, Dec. 5. This was a first round victory for the Eagles in the Liberty North Invitational.
The first quarter went perfectly for the Eagles as they imposed their will on the defensive end. They sped the Bison up with their full court press and translated that into easy layups on the other end.
“I thought the press caused a lot of turnovers, we were looking for open people,” head coach Brian Rockers said. “We did a great job of making the extra pass, but we still need to get better at that.”
Q1 2:15: LN 11-0 SMNNo basket here for the Eagles, but this is an example of the pace and quality of the shots they have been getting so far. pic.twitter.com/HtD0s7Xh9g
One of the big highlights came in the second half when Millie Perry pressed the Shawnee Mission North defender. She stole the ball and with her right hand, Perry rifled a wrap-around pass to Kennedy Herrig. The junior player was there to catch the pass and make the easy layup.
Herrig ended the game as the leading scorer with 17 points. Junior Ava Levings scored 15 points in the game, too. They combined by going 13-for-25 from the field. The progression from last year to this year has been noticeable. Levings' quickness with the ball coupled with Herrig’s length is proving to be a formidable force in the early portion of the season.
“Ava is on a good little roll right now; she has done a really good job of understanding where we want her to take a shot,” Rockers said. “Kennedy can use her athletic ability especially on the front of that press to make some stuff happen.”
Ten out of the 11 players on the roster for Liberty North scored in the game as they cruised to an easy win. The Eagles will face St. Joseph Central in the semifinals of the tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
