LIBERTY — The opening round of the Liberty North Tournament went one way Monday, Dec. 6. The Eagles defeated Kearney 52-11 to move on to the winner’s side of the bracket.
During opening portions of the game, Liberty North’s defense was strong as they caused Kearney turnovers that led to easy transition baskets. Liberty North head coach Brian Rockers said his team was able to do what he wanted them to once they settled down. The game opened in a 4-4 tie halfway through the first quarter, but then the Eagles were able to take control.
“One we got the flow going playing the way we wanted, it started to go our way,” Rockers said.
Liberty North’s Kennedy Herrig and Ava Levings both finished with 11 points each as they led the way for the home team. Levings was strong in possession of the ball while Herrig was able to knock down a couple three-point shots.
Kearney struggled to bring the ball up the court due to Liberty North’s full court press. In some possessions, the Bulldogs were able to rotate the ball and find an open shot, but they just could not cash it. Kearney head coach Troy Resler explained how youthful his team is and how it’s going to take some time to find their groove.
“We are trying to find ourselves,” he said, “trying to find our identity and lot of first time playing in this tournament. The moment right now is a little too big for us, but we will get there.”
The Bulldogs will play the loser of the St. Pius X and Staley game at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8.
The Eagles will play the winner of that game at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
“Our tournament is really loaded, we’ve got some good teams,” Rockers said. “These tournaments are to get you ready for postseason play.”
