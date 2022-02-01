LIBERTY — A grind-it-out type of performance was needed on Friday, Jan. 28 as Liberty North and Liberty took to the floor. The Eagles got the best of the Blue Jays 38-31 as Liberty North separated from their rival in the closing minutes of the game.
A stretch of seven points by Kennedy Herrig delivered the punch that was needed to get Liberty North over the top. She used a long 3-point shot followed by an impressive layup that was through contact in the lane.
“I’m glad it went in,” Herrig said with a laugh. “I read it pretty well and they finally started to fall, at the right time too.”
Liberty’s Alex Darling cut Liberty North’s lead to one possession with 20 seconds remaining in the game as the visitors tried to mount a comeback. The fouling game began as Liberty tried to steal extra possessions. Clutch-free throw shooting by Ella Hayes gave the Eagles a five-point advantage and sealed the win for Liberty North.
“They are awesome games and it’s going to come down to whoever can make the most shots at the end and who makes the fewer amount of mistakes,” Liberty North head coach Brian Rockers said.
The shooting success came too late for the Blue Jays as they struggled to knock down shots in the opening minutes. This was the difference, according to Liberty head coach Joe Price.
“I thought we defended well enough to win; it was a defensive battle,” Price said. “I think we went 10 of 21 from the free throw line. You can’t win tough games shooting that bad from the free throw line.”
The defense for Liberty North is what forced tough shots all night for the Blue Jays. This aspect is something Rockers has been emphasizing this year and it showed when it came to communication and foot work of his squad.
“That’s our bread and butter,” Rockers said. “It’s just two good teams battling it out and you throw the rivalry on it so you know the defense is going to be hot and heavy.”
When it came to needing a stop on defense, the crowd boosted Liberty North as it showed an incredible atmosphere. The energy that filled the gym would have given anyone goosebumps as a subtle hum filled the area constantly. It was this noise that Herrig shared.
“We all wanted to win so bad especially playing in this great environment,” Herrig said. “The fans helped us out a lot and once we got going, it didn’t stop.”
The Blue Jays will be back in action in the second round of the North Kansas City Tournament against Park Hill South on Wednesday, Feb. 2. For the Eagles, they will face Park Hill on Thursday, Feb. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.