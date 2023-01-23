LIBERTY — The Eagles (11-4) met one of the top teams in the Kansas City metro area Jan. 19. Shawnee Mission South (8-0) came across the border and defeated Liberty North 54-39.

The Eagles could only muster 14 first-half points as the Raiders defense was a key to their victory. Shawnee Mission South was able to use their length and athleticism to cause turnovers and reach their hands into the passing lanes. The Raiders’ ability to switch on almost all ball screens allowed them to keep Liberty North guessing.

