LIBERTY — The Eagles (11-4) met one of the top teams in the Kansas City metro area Jan. 19. Shawnee Mission South (8-0) came across the border and defeated Liberty North 54-39.
The Eagles could only muster 14 first-half points as the Raiders defense was a key to their victory. Shawnee Mission South was able to use their length and athleticism to cause turnovers and reach their hands into the passing lanes. The Raiders’ ability to switch on almost all ball screens allowed them to keep Liberty North guessing.
“They were probably the most all-around team that we have played this year,” Liberty North head coach Brian Rockers said. “They are athletic and we had some match-up issues. That kind of showed.”
Liberty North struggled to find any sort of offense in the first half. On defense, long possessions by Shawnee Mission South allowed them to wear down the Eagles.
In the second half, Liberty North came out of the gates firing. They trailed by 11 points at halftime and the ball started to zip around the arc and find easy baskets inside to Nevaeh Spillman and Kennedy Herrig. Liberty North enjoyed a 10-3 run in the first 4 minutes of the third quarter. Liberty North trialed 24-28, but that was as close to the Raiders as they would get.
Shawnee Mission South outscored Liberty North 22-13 in the fourth quarter. The loss for Liberty North snapped a five-game winning streak that included a championship in the Kearney Classic.
“We have to get tougher in practice and we have to make practice tougher,” Rockers said. “This is a game that is going to get us ready for the last week in February.”
Three players reached double figures for the Eagles against the Raiders. Herrig led the way with 11 points, Spillman and Ava Levings added 10.
Liberty North will be back in action against Blue Springs (9-7) Monday, Jan. 23.
