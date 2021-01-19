Liberty North girls hoops finished 4th in Oak Park Tournament

LIBERTY — Liberty North girls basketball finished fourth in the Oak Park Tournament last week.
The Eagles beat Ruskin 65-21 Monday, Jan. 11 in the first round at Oak Park High School before returning the next night in a 47-41 loss to Smithville. The team hung around with William Chrisman in the third-place game but ultimately lost 39-28.
Senior guard Emma Perry led the team in scoring in the final two games, scoring 12 points against Smithville and 10 points against the Bears. She averaged 9.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while earning one block and one steal during the tournament.
Senior forward Rachel Spainhour started the tournament strong with a 10-point, 8-rebound performance against Ruskin before dropping 11 points and four boards against the Warriors. Spainhour got four more boards against the Bears, but went scoreless in that game.
Senior forward Maddie Niemeier had a monster performance against Ruskin as she finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Niemeier had a rough shooting night against Smithville, shooting 1 of 9. She did manage to consistently get to the free-throw line enough as she scored 8 points while once again leading the team in rebounds with 14.
Other standout performers include senior guard Julia Wilburn and sophomore guard Ella Hayes each scoring 8 points against Ruskin. Freshman Ava Levings provided a spark in her first significant minutes playing varsity as she scored 6 points on 3-of-5 shooting and stole the ball three times against Ruskin.
Freshman guard Gabby Rose averaged 5.7 points and junior forward Kayley Lenger averaged 4.0 rebounds per game during the tournament.
Liberty North (8-4, 2-1 Suburban Gold) will host conference foe Raymore-Peculiar 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 at Liberty North High School before heading to Park Hill the next night.
