Liberty North's basketball teams along with the Kearney girls team were featured in this year's Liberty North Invitational. 

LIBERTY — For the first time in the program’s history, Liberty North won their home invitational Friday, Dec. 9. The Eagles defeated the highly-rated Blue Valley squad 45-41 in the title game. Liberty North showed their sweet stroke from behind the arc, stingy defense and togetherness that lifted them to the in-season championship.

Before the game, Liberty North’s Ella Hayes was ready for Friday’s matchup. She was excited for tipoff, but not because she wanted to score 20 points. Hayes wanted to lock down one of the premier scorers in the Kansas City area.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.