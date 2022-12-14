LIBERTY — For the first time in the program’s history, Liberty North won their home invitational Friday, Dec. 9. The Eagles defeated the highly-rated Blue Valley squad 45-41 in the title game. Liberty North showed their sweet stroke from behind the arc, stingy defense and togetherness that lifted them to the in-season championship.
Before the game, Liberty North’s Ella Hayes was ready for Friday’s matchup. She was excited for tipoff, but not because she wanted to score 20 points. Hayes wanted to lock down one of the premier scorers in the Kansas City area.
Blue Valley’s Jadyn Wooten averaged close to 20 points per game last year. This summer, the junior point guard committed to play college basketball at one of the top programs in the nation, Oklahoma State. Hayes, known for her skill around the softball diamond, was prepared to meet a top-notch basketball player.
“I really wasn’t that stressed out, I was really relaxed,” Hayes smiled. “Being relaxed and knowing that my teammates are going to be there. During practice, we stress that we need to help. They were every time, even when she got by me, she wasn’t scoring.”
Throughout the game, Hayes picked up Wooten and was in her face with defensive posture. When Wooten crossed over, Hayes slid her feet and met her at the spot. Where Wooten went, Hayes followed closely. It was an incredible feat of defensive pressure that was relentless all night.
Not only did Hayes’ defense look impressive, but it showed up in the stat sheet. Wooten finished with only 9 points for the entire game. Wooten never finished in single digits in any game last season.
The defense was fantastic and so was the offense. With 3 minutes remaining in the game, Liberty North trailed 36-41. The Eagles closed the game on a 9-0 run that was highlighted by a clutch 3-point shot by Millie Perry. The basket by Perry tied the game at 41 and it was her only made field goal of the entire game.
“I knew my three was going to fall, I had a couple that didn’t. I just knew that we needed it,” Perry said. “When it left my hand, I knew it was good. I really just wanted it.”
The Eagles knocked down their free throws to close out the game as the leading scorers for Liberty North came to play in the closing minutes. Ava Levinings ended with 13 points on 4-for-8 shooting. Nevaeh Spillman scored seven points and also hauled in seven rebounds for the Eagles.
“This is a great feeling, to play the best team in the metro. We just have to keep building throughout the season,” Spillman said.
The win for the Eagles was a statement for the rest of the Kansas City metro area. Liberty North is not a team that you want to see on the other end of the floor. An energetic squad that can defend and push the tempo is a recipe for success. That success led them to win the Liberty North Invitational for the first time in program history.
“We are very proud of them. We are hard on them because we know that we have a good little squad,” head coach Brian Rockers said. “The ceiling is very high. This is a big-time win for us and we will take it.”
The Eagles kept their momentum rolling by defeating Kearney by a final score of 52-20 on Monday, Dec. 12. Liberty North will go on the road to face Park Hill on Thursday, Dec. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.