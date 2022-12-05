LIBERTY — Another edition of the crosstown rivalry occurred on Thursday, Dec. 1. The Eagles hosted the Blue Jays in the early portion of the season. Liberty North’s new offense and press defense excelled and helped them to 48-39 victory.
Liberty North led for the majority of the game as they set the tempo throughout. The Eagles used their new style of offense which is a more controlled up and down pace. This helped them get easy buckets. After each basket, the Eagles would press the Blue Jays and try to force turnovers which helped them control the flow of the game.
“We have been focusing a lot in practice on alternate finishing,” Liberty North’s Ava Levings said. “I really do enjoy pressing. We have a really athletic team, whenever we can get out and get easy buckets, it’s really motivating for us.”
Levings was crucial in the game on Thursday. The junior made positive strides this summer as she worked on her outside jump shot and finished near the rim. She showcased all of this against Liberty as she led the team in scoring with 17 points. Head coach Brian Rockers enjoyed the way his team played throughout especially in the close minutes.
End Q1: LN 17-9 LibKennedy Herrig nails this 3-pointer for the final basket of the quarter.Eagles able to score inside and outside with ease. They’re playing great defense, too. pic.twitter.com/VuNexAnmsv
On Monday, Nov. 29, Liberty North lost to Raytown by 1 point. Rockers explained that when the Blue Jays made their comeback in the second half, the Eagles were ready.
“Monday night, we did not get tough at tough time,” Rockers said. “Tonight, we got tough at tough time. We let one slip away on Monday night and the girls realized that.”
During the crosstown game, Liberty trailed 23-19 at halftime, but a big third quarter helped them close in on their rivals lead. The Blue Jays led by 1 point late in the third quarter before the Eagles were able to drain a 3-pointer to retake the lead. The efficiency within the Blue Jays’ offense in the third quarter is something that head coach Zach Werner enjoyed seeing.
“We didn’t handle the press in the fourth quarter, we turned the ball over a little bit more,” Werner said. “The first game out and we were a little bit tired in that fourth quarter.”
This was the first game in charge of the Blue Jays for Werner. The longtime assistant shared that when he was filling out the stat book, he was proud to put his name on the line that said head coach.
“This was awesome,” Werner smiled. “It is a real honor to represent this team. I thought I would be a little more nervous today; teaching helps keep your mind off it. I feel blessed to coach this group. We’ll keep getting after it.”
The loss hurts for the Blue Jays, but it was their first game of the season. It’s a tough spot for them because they obviously want to beat their crosstown rival, but their entire season does not resemble the opening game of the year. The season will get better and they showed glimpses of their talent that was led by Natalie Hill. She scored 13 points in the loss.
“We told the girls that if we had won tonight, the season is not made. If we lost, the season is not over,” Werner said. “This was a good test early in the season, it gave us a good barometer of where we are.”
Liberty’s next game will be against De Soto in the De Soto Hardwood Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The Eagles will face Shawnee Mission North in their home tournament on Monday, Dec. 5.
“I really enjoy the tournament because it is at home,” Levings said. “We have never won our own tournament so that is a big goal for us this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.