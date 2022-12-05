LIBERTY — Another edition of the crosstown rivalry occurred on Thursday, Dec. 1. The Eagles hosted the Blue Jays in the early portion of the season. Liberty North’s new offense and press defense excelled and helped them to 48-39 victory.

Liberty North led for the majority of the game as they set the tempo throughout. The Eagles used their new style of offense which is a more controlled up and down pace. This helped them get easy buckets. After each basket, the Eagles would press the Blue Jays and try to force turnovers which helped them control the flow of the game.

