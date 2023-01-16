KEARNEY — The adjectives to use to describe the championship of the Kearney classic on Friday, Jan. 13, are nearly endless. It was flawless, frustrating and euphoric all at the same time. Liberty North defeated St. Joseph Benton 52-49 for their second in-season tournament title of the year.
“The atmosphere was crazy, but we had a sense of calmness in this crazy position,” freshman Millie Perry said. “It was different, they had a lot of scorers, but we trusted each other.”
The game started out in the hands of Liberty North. They were playing great offense and their ruthlessness in transition added to the scoresheet. The Eagles led Benton 15-10 at the end of the first quarter as turnovers doomed the top-five class 4 school in the state.
In the second quarter, Benton fought back as they trailed by just two points with 4 minutes to play. The Eagles responded with a 7-1 run to lead 24-16 at halftime. In the first half, Kennedy Herrig and Perry played really well as their jump shots and length on the defensive end caused problems all night.
In the second half, the Eagles opened up their largest lead of the game. Liberty North led 35-22 at the end of the third quarter. The momentum and rhythm of the game was with the class 6 school.
“When we move the ball, we either get the open shot or open lane to inside-out kick,” Herrig described. “Ava hit several of those and that was all due to our ball movement. In the third quarter, we really stepped that up, too.”
The Eagles were shooting the ball with efficiency in the first three quarters. In the fourth quarter, it was the opposite. Liberty North went ice cold from the field as they scored only five points in the quarter. Benton’s defensive intensity led by its full-court press confused the Eagles at times.
Liberty North led 40-34 with 30 seconds remaining in the game. They could tasted the title, but the Cardinals had other thoughts. Benton nailed a 3-pointer to cut the lead to three points. Following a Benton timeout, Liberty North needed to just in-bound the ball cleanly.
They could not as they lofted a pass towards half court. Benton snagged the ball and tossed it inside for an easy basket. Benton trailed 40-39 with 16 seconds left. Following the basket, the Eagles tried to launch the in-bounds pass long, but a backcourt violation was called. It was the Cardinals' ball with 12 seconds left.
“Not typical things of us in the fourth quarter, some costly turnovers,” Liberty North head coach Brian Rockers said of his team's playing. “It led to them scoring points and getting back into the game. We were still playing hard, we just had a little bit of a brain lapse.”
Benton passed the ball around the perimeter before driving to the hoop on the last possession of the game. The Cardinals drove, but a reaching foul was called on the Eagles with .07 seconds remaining. It was a nightmare for Liberty North, who held a 13-point lead less than 8 minutes prior. Benton stepped to the free-throw line; the Cardinals missed the first shot, but made the second. The two teams were headed to overtime tied at 40.
“It was really challenging because we haven’t been in an overtime position before,” junior guard Ava Levings said. “They had the momentum, but our coaches have been preaching to play together. I think we trusted each other in that overtime.”
The first few possessions of overtime went back and forth. The Eagles started to find the same offensive rhythm akin to the first three quarters of action. Levings made a tough layup as she carved through the Benton defense to give the Eagles a 46-45 lead. Great defense from Liberty North followed as they made crucial stops. The Eagles knocked down their free-throws to add to the lead.
The clock ticked down and Liberty North was named the winners of the Kearney Classic. It wasn’t the prettiest win, but they managed against a Benton squad that will challenge for a state championship in class 4.
Levings, Perry and Herrig were all named to the Kearney Classic All-Tournament team for their efforts in winning the title. Levings finished with 20 points, Herrig scored 14 and Perry added 7 against Benton.
The Eagles will be back in action against North Kansas City on Monday, Jan. 16.
