KANSAS CITY — Liberty North (6-2) matched up with one of the best teams in Nebraska on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Eagles struggled out of the game. While behind, they mounted a comeback that fell short as they lost 45-46 to Bellevue West in the 12 Courts of Christmas event at Hy-Vee Arena.
The Thunderbirds brought back tons of talent to this year’s team and it showed in the first half. Last season, Bellevue West made it to the Class A State Quarterfinals of the Nebraska High School Basketball Tournament. Class A is the equivalent to Missouri’s Class 6.
Their speed and strength on the ball put Liberty North in tough spots early on. The Eagles looked flustered in the first half as they did not play their normal style of basketball. Bellevue West led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter. The Thunderbirds scored four points in the final 30 seconds of play after two turnovers by the Eagles.
In the second quarter, Liberty North continued to be flustered by Bellevue West’s speed. The Thunderbirds were able to score baskets easily especially at the rim. They led 30-17 at half time.
“We were very flat in the first half, we were a step behind in everything,” head coach Brian Rockers said. “We were just a step slow and not very aggressive and not very tough.”
Things started to fall in Liberty North’s favor in the second half. The ball was zipping around as jump shots and layups were being made for Liberty North. The defense also tightened up. The Eagles allowed Bellevue West to score only seven points in the third quarter.
The belief of a comeback was firmly in the minds of Liberty North in the fourth quarter. The Eagles were playing their best basketball as they clawed all the way back and tied the game with 30 seconds remaining. Ella Hayes made a difficult shot in the lane of Bellevue West’s tallest defender. Hayes’ basket tied the game at 45.
On the following possession, Bellevue West went straight into the lane and forced a layup. The referees called it a foul and the player was sent to the free-throw line. The Thunderbirds hit one of two fouls shots to give them a 46-45 advantage.
The Eagles were without timeouts as they came down the floor for the final possession. Alex Couch had the ball at the top of the key, but was trapped. She found a cutting Laura Babbitt, who received the ball at the free-throw line. She made one cut and tried to shoot the ball, but it was heavily guarded. The ball hit the backboard and the horned blared. It was a solid defensive possession for Bellevue West.
“Credit to us in the second half, our girls played tough. We battled, but we missed a lot of layups,” Rockers said. “We will learn from it and we are still 6-2 going into break. We have lost to two really good teams by one point in each game. A lot of basketball yet to be played.”
The Eagles' six-game win streak came to an end, but the second half was encouraging. The Eagles have a couple of weeks off before their next game against Lee’s Summit West at home on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
