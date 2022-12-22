KANSAS CITY — Liberty North (6-2) matched up with one of the best teams in Nebraska on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Eagles struggled out of the game. While behind, they mounted a comeback that fell short as they lost 45-46 to Bellevue West in the 12 Courts of Christmas event at Hy-Vee Arena.

The Thunderbirds brought back tons of talent to this year’s team and it showed in the first half. Last season, Bellevue West made it to the Class A State Quarterfinals of the Nebraska High School Basketball Tournament. Class A is the equivalent to Missouri’s Class 6.

