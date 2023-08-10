LIBERTY — One of the top basketball players in the area made her collegiate decision on Monday, Aug. 7. Liberty North’s Kennedy Herrig had plenty of suitors for her basketball talents, but it is Western Illinois that won the race for her signature in the end. Western Illinois beat out Wright State and NCAA Division II’s Washburn for her commitment.

Herrig made the commitment to the Leathernecks official on social media, but she explained in further detail to the Courier-Tribune why Western Illinois is the right choice.

Liberty North Basketball

Liberty North’s Kennedy Herrig committed to Western Illinois on Monday, Aug. 7.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.