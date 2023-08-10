LIBERTY — One of the top basketball players in the area made her collegiate decision on Monday, Aug. 7. Liberty North’s Kennedy Herrig had plenty of suitors for her basketball talents, but it is Western Illinois that won the race for her signature in the end. Western Illinois beat out Wright State and NCAA Division II’s Washburn for her commitment.
Herrig made the commitment to the Leathernecks official on social media, but she explained in further detail to the Courier-Tribune why Western Illinois is the right choice.
“After I visited, everything checked the boxes at Western Illinois. Playing D-1 basketball was a deciding factor,” Herrig said. “I always want to be pushing myself and play the best competition.”
Western Illinois competes in the Ohio Valley Conference beginning this season.
They had been a part of the Summit League, which University of Missouri-Kansas City is a member of, but the Leathernecks made the decision to leave in May.
Western Illinois finished last season with a 10-20 record under head coach JD Gravina.
The Leathernecks haven’t had a winning season since the 2017-18 year, but Herrig is determined to compete and play hard against the tough competition.
She suggested that Gravina’s coaching style will compliment her game, which was a reason for her commitment to the school. Gravina graduated from William Jewell in 2000 and has been with Western Illinois since 2011.
“I’ve become a lot more consistent in scoring this summer. I really want to continue through the school year to be consistent and to not have super highs and super lows,” Herrig said.
Herrig is a rising senior for the Eagles and will be playing in her final high school season this winter. The lengthy forward has improved her jump shooting capabilities along with her athleticism and speed, which will add a new dimension to her game.
She shared that her summer has been packed with club basketball games that have helped her passing skills.
Last year with Liberty North, Herrig led the team with 12.1 points per game. She was also second on the squad with 4.2 rebounds per game.
The Eagles ended the year with a 17-9 record as it ended in the first round of the district tournament. Sydney Ritter, the new girl’s basketball coach, will be leading the group that involves Herrig, who says the communication with the new coach has been incredible this summer.
“We have a lot of the same girls back and I think that will be really good for our team. I think we will be even better this year,” Herrig said. “I’ve talked to Coach Ritter and I love her. She has been amazing so far because she is so supportive of us.”
Herrig, Ritter and the rest of the Eagles will begin organized games in November.
