KEARNEY — A perfect screen by Ella Lawrence, a perfect pass by Kaitlin Davis and a perfect seal and finish by Natalie Hill gave Liberty the final basket in their 51-50 overtime win over Park Hill in the Kearney Classic Championship on Friday, Jan. 14.
It was this piece of execution that was needed to defeat a Park Hill squad that was just as equal to the Blue Jays. Hill shared that she didn’t think her shot was going to go in, but thankfully it did for the Liberty faithful.
“I saw it go in and I saw how much time was on the clock, it was really exciting,” Hill said.
The Trojans followed Hill’s shot by quickly advancing the ball into the front court to steal the win away from the Blue Jays. But, their shot wasn’t good as it bounced off the back board. The Liberty benched flooded the court with joy as they won the championship game.
Head coach Joe Price shared once again he has a gritty team. It showed in a game that saw difficulties through turning the ball over, but his team stayed together with belief and fight.
“It’s not always pretty, we didn’t play the cleanest. We kind of messed some situations up, but the girls never hung their heads,” Price said. “They just kept fighting no matter what happens.”
The game started as good as it could for Liberty. The Blue Jays ended the first quarter leading 13-9 and then opened the second quarter on a 10-4 run in the first 3 minutes. It was through solid play in half-court settings that saw the ball being fed into the low post.
“We played our best first half all year,” Price said. “We were executing, but then they ramped up their defensive intensity.”
Liberty used strong play in the paint as Hill finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. Her teammate Marianna Tomc was everywhere. Tomc ended the night with 17 points and eight boards, including going 9-11 from the free-throw line.
Q2 4:41: Lib 23-13 PHNot only is the transition game working, but the half court offense for Liberty has been awesome so far! Here’s Natalie Hill working the post and finishing to put the Blue Jays up 10! pic.twitter.com/U9jDhwvX8k— Liam (@liamkeating7) January 15, 2022
The Trojans recognized the success the Blue Jays were having inside and began using a trap that focused on stealing the ball away from Liberty’s guards near half court. This caused Liberty to speed up and run out of their regular offense. Park Hill forced 21 turnovers for the entire game.
Park Hill cut the Blue Jays’ lead to 28-23 at the end of the first half. The second half began with a struggle as Liberty could not get into their offense. But, the ability to get into the lane and create fouls helped Liberty score from the free-throw line. This is when Tomc feasted.
“It was a struggle, we didn’t get into any type of offense,” Price said. “They dictated the whole third quarter. In the fourth quarter, we started to punch back a little bit.”
In the closing minutes of the fourth quarter, both teams went back-and-forth as they tried to gain the lead. A huge free throw by Alex Darling gave Liberty the two-point lead. Then a massive steal and timeout gave Liberty the ball with 22 seconds remaining.
Following the timeout, Liberty turned the ball over twice in a row that led to a Park Hill layup. They also had a chance for the win in regulation, but a strong defensive stand was necessary by the Blue Jays to move the game into the overtime period.
In overtime, the play that set the tone for the Blue Jays came with 2 minutes left as Oliviya Tinoco stole the ball at half court. She went coast to coast with it and made the tough basket and foul while crashing into a certain sports writer. Liberty was ahead by three.
A couple of baskets by Park Hill gave way to Hill’s huge shot that ultimately won the game for Liberty and gave them the Kearney Classic title.
“Getting to play for a championship gives you that district feel,” Price said. “That’s huge to get that experience. Now, we have that experience to lean on.”
That experience was generated by an amazing crowd, especially the Liberty students who created an atmosphere meant for a championship. It didn’t go unnoticed by Price or Hill as they credited their fans for helping them reach victory.
“That was really different because we hadn’t had that environment yet,” Hill said. “It was really great and they were loud, which really helped us win.”
