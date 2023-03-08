LIBERTY — The Blue Jays’ season came to an end as they were defeated in the first round of the Class 6 District 8 Tournament on Thursday, March 2. Liberty was beaten by St. Joseph Central 35-22.
Liberty could not find their shooting as they went 0-for-13 from behind the 3-point line.
Their strong defensive play, a characteristic that they relied heavily on throughout the year, kept them alive. But, the Indians were able to come away with the win. Liberty’s Oliviya Tinoco led the team with seven points on 3-for-8 shooting.
It has been a tough final month for Liberty as they lost seven of their last nine games.
They struggled to find the form that they had in the beginning of the season. Liberty won eight straight games in the month of December and early portion of January.
A program-changing seven seniors will graduate this spring for the Blue Jays. Alex Darling, Natalie Hill, Ella Lawrence, Katie Mihelic, Aliyah Straws, Marianna Tomc and Tinoco all made impacts on the court and off this year.
Those seven seniors were coached by Zach Werner in his first year at the helm of the Blue Jays.
He will return a talented point guard in Addi Ricklefs next year.
She averaged six points per game and was the primary ball handler for Liberty this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.