LIBERTY — Earlier this summer Zach Werner addressed the Liberty girl’s basketball team. Familiar faces from his history classes and on the hardwood stared back at him, awaiting his first words as head coach of the team.
“I feel like that I have to pinch myself to make sure that I am not dreaming,” Werner said. “To be your head coach is a dream come true.”
On May 18, Werner was announced as head coach of the girls’ squad. He considers himself Liberty through and through as he has been a part of the girls’ basketball scene since the 2008-09 season when former Liberty head coach Brad Oyler took a chance on him.
Werner didn’t grow up playing basketball, but he lives and breathes the sport. Oyler and Werner spent a lot of time together in the history department as they both taught Liberty high-schoolers.
Werner would go to his sister’s games, who played high school basketball at the time in another district, and do impromptu scouting for Oyler’s squad. He would type up a report for Oyler so his team could prepare for the next game.
Because of Werner’s love of the sport, Oyler offered him a position as an eighth-grade basketball coach, which Werner accepted. Werner was part of the coaching ranks for two years.
Mike Morley took over the Liberty job after Oyler departed and elevated Werner to junior varsity coach. From there, Werner became more comfortable on the sidelines as he patrolled the bench of the JV team for seven years.
“I loved being the head JV coach and calling your own stuff, timeouts and being in charge of the huddle,” he said. “Then I moved up to varsity assistant where I was doing that for five years.”
For the past four years, Werner has been the right-hand man to head girls coach Joe Price. When Price accepted the job for Liberty’s head boys’ position this spring, Werner threw his hat in the ring to replace Price on the girls side.
After 14 years in the Liberty program, it is now Werner’s turn to put his mark on the storied athletic program.
Werner is a coach that knows what these athletes need to succeed, which is important when continuing the culture that Price created.
“This will be my 17th year teaching, this is the only building that I have worked in,” Werner shared. “I love teaching here, I love working here. I am a Blue Jay for life and I have loved this program for all of the years that I have been a part of it.”
The past season for the Blue Jays ended in an opening round loss to Park Hill South in the district tournament. But, Liberty will be returning every player from that roster. It’s something that will be key for Werner’s squad as their familiarity with him, his demeanor and coaching style, continue.
Already this summer, the team traveled to Pitt State for a team basketball camp where the squad impressed. They lost only one out of 16 games that were played amongst two teams representing the Blue Jays.
The new offense for the upcoming season can be described as free-flowing, where the girl’s will have the freedom to create and share as they please.
Helping Werner install this new style is former Liberty standout player Kayel Newland. Newland recently graduated from Illinois State where she pushed the Redbirds to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2008.
“Kayel was a part of three final four teams here as a Lady Jay, she is our all-time leading three-point shooter,” Werner said. “She has been awesome for us. I thought it would be important to have a female on staff and something that our girls wanted as well.”
With a new staff assembled, Werner is excited be head coach, but is staying humble in the moment.
“I couldn’t ask for a better group to be walking into, a group that works for each other and plays so hard all of the time,” he shared. “They do exactly what you tell them to do and they do it the right way. They are fantastic in the community and fantastic leaders. I am humbled, honored and proud to be their coach,” he said. “I am super excited about this.”
