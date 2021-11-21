KEARNEY — With the graduation of five seniors last year, Kearney girls will be asked to do something a little different this year under head coach Troy Resler.
Macy Hughes and Mackenzie Kutch are the two seniors with past experience for the Bulldogs to lead a team of underclassman. Hughes is coming off an ACL injury, but will be able to play at the start the season.
Without a true post presence, the undersized Kearney team will use some guards from last year into the post position, Resler shared.
“We may be an undersized team, but we are very fast and athletic,” he said. “For the first time, I am changing what I do on the offensive end. We’re going to run a whole new offense.”
Kearney will use a free flowing offense that focuses on continuity and ball movement. For defense, Resler noticed some things to be fixed from what he saw at Kearney’s jamboree Wednesday, Nov. 17.
“On some things, we were just two steps out of position,” Resler said. “We’ve hit practice really hard with the basic rotation stuff.”
With new players stepping into important roles, Resler is excited to see what his new team can do with his new offensive and defensive philosophies. With these new philosophies, Resler wants to bring his team back to a conference championship. Last year, the Bulldogs came up short to Smithville and Grandview in taking the title, the first time in eight years.
“We play a really tough schedule and I think that really sets us up and prepares us for conference,” Resler said. “We want to play our best basketball at the end of the year when the games really matter.”
Kearney’s first game will be at home hosting Liberty on Dec. 2.
