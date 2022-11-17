SMITHVILLE — Last season was full of memories and great victories for the Warriors. They made it all the way to the final four taking fourth place in Class 5. This season, the team returns impact players from last year’s squad as they hope to make another deep run in the playoffs.
One of those players is senior guard Lilly Wornson. She will be one of the main ball handlers for the team this season. Seniors Hanna Heath and Emma Rice will also grow in their roles this year for the Warriors.
Juniors Kaitlyn Milford, Rylee Thompson, Anna Redline and Silvia Fisher all earned experience on the court and will try to up their game for this year’s season. Sophomore Peyton Wohlford exploded onto the scene as a freshman last year. She was one of the team’s top 3-point shooters and a key contributor off of the bench.
“We have girls that can fill some spots like Peyton, she is a really good shooter,” Wornson said. “I think we are really going to need to push our posts this year. We are playing well, we all just need to be more aggressive.”
The guard position is spoken for as everyone returns from that position. The biggest question mark for Smithville is the post position.
Smithville graduated their two top players as Kali Brown and Kenzie Moes have moved on to college. Rice and Fisher are expected to have an expanded role this season. Head coach Trevor Mosby shared his thoughts on the upcoming season.
“I am looking to make some adjustments, but I am just not sure what we have,” Mosby explained. “We need these jamborees and early games. We told the girls that the record is not indicative of how good you are going to be. We are planning on building up and being ready to go for conference.”
As always with the Warriors, team culture is a must and this team has it. In practice on Tuesday, Nov. 15, the team was full of energy, laughing and smiling, but they were also diligent in their work. This is a staple of a Mosby-led squad, an attribute that Wornson loves being a part of.
“Coach Mosby really emphasizes being a team and that is what you need because if you aren’t together, it doesn’t work,” Wornson said. “We want to win conference, district and go back to state. That would be awesome, those games against Kearney and Platte County are really fun, too.”
Smithville opens the season at the Savannah Tournament on Monday, Nov. 28. The first home game for the Warriors will be Monday, Dec. 5, against Lincoln College Prep.
“We have a really tough schedule this year. We no longer play our conference twice,” Mosby said. “We picked up a lot more non-conference games and it’s against bigger schools that have had a lot of success.”
The Warriors will be tested this year, but that’s a good thing.
Smithville will want the early tests to better prepare them for another deep postseason run.
