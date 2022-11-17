SMITHVILLE — Last season was full of memories and great victories for the Warriors. They made it all the way to the final four taking fourth place in Class 5. This season, the team returns impact players from last year’s squad as they hope to make another deep run in the playoffs.

One of those players is senior guard Lilly Wornson. She will be one of the main ball handlers for the team this season. Seniors Hanna Heath and Emma Rice will also grow in their roles this year for the Warriors.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.