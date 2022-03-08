KANSAS CITY — Smithville and Kearney squared off for the third time this season, but this time was to crown the Class 5 District 8 champion on Thursday, March 3. Both teams went on crucial runs throughout the game, but the Warriors were able to claim the title with a 50-45 win.
The biggest run for Smithville came in the first half when they closed the second quarter on a 10-2 run. It was a long 3-point shot by Peyton Wohlford on the right wing that was guarded well by the Kearney defense that started the run. A couple of shots inside the lane for Smithville and they were able to extend the lead to 23-15 at halftime.
Kearney played solidly in the first half using ball screen and good movement against Smithville, but open shots were not falling for the Bulldogs. The Warriors were in control at the end of the first half and Smithville coach Trevor Mosby shared that he was very pleased with his team’s performance.
“We shot the ball well, we rebounded well, we defended and made shots tough,” Mosby said. “It doesn’t matter who’s up and who’s down. It is a close game each time. This has been the most nervous that I have ever been for a game.”
In the second half, it was a much of the same for the Warriors as they passed around the Kearney defense leading to easy buckets. It was also the ability to defend that boosted the Warriors offense. The key play for the Warriors came on the last possession in the third quarter.
The Smithville’s efficient style of offense was on complete display as action from off of the ball forced Kearney to rotate the defense, but a simple dump down pass from Kenzie Moes to Kali Brown for the basket gave the Warriors a 39-27 lead at the end of the third quarter.
“We have a great connection because we have been playing together for 12 years,” Moes said.
“A lot of people mistake us for sisters,” Brown said with a laugh. “We know each other’s abilities and we know what our strengths are and what we can do.”
Kearney began to fight in the final quarter of the game as they crawled back using a 11-4 run to swing the momentum into their favor. The Bulldogs used a full court press while speeding the Warriors into uncharacteristic turnovers.
“I think we panicked with the pressure because we were up by so much, we didn’t need to score, but just move the ball,” Brown said. “We were getting in our heads so we turned it over. The more we are under pressure and we get used to it, the more we will be able to play through it.”
Down seven points with under a minute to play, Kearney’s Jojo Kutch drove to the hoop and made a clutch basket. The Bulldogs were only down five points, but that was as close as they could get as Smithville was able to ice the game and earn the victory.
“It was really hard because they already know the assets to our offense,” Moes said. “They knew who was going to shoot or who was going to drive the ball, but we worked out some plays to make it difficult for them to know what we were doing.”
After the game concluded, Smithville fans scurried to the auxiliary gym to congratulate their daughters and friends on another district championship victory. The smiles and hugs were noticeable as the team secured their spot in the sectional round. Smithville’s next game will be against another tough team, Raytown South.
The Cardinals and Warriors will meet at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence for the next game at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12. The two teams have faced twice already this season with the Cardinals taking the first game by one point in December while the Warriors won by 10 points in February.
“I’m just trying to make the most of the moment because it is my last year,” Moes said.
