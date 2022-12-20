KANSAS CITY — The Warriors (4-4) faced off against Platte County (6-2) on Monday, Dec. 19. Smithville and the Pirates played against each other at the Hy-Vee Arena for the 12 Courts of Christmas event. Platte County outlasted Smithville and won by a final score of 45-34.
The flow of the game was largely in the hands of Platte County. Smithville jumped out to an early 4-0 lead, but the Pirates came back with a 10-0 run that lasted 8 minutes of game time.
One of the best possessions for Smithville came off an in-bounds play where Kaitlyn Milford made a nice pass to Reese Foster in the lane. Foster made the easy shot before halftime. Platte County led 18-11 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Smithville mounted their comeback. They started to play their style of basketball as the ball was passed around the perimeter more and the open player was found. Peyton Wohlford started the second half scoring the first five points. It was then followed by back-to-back baskets and a foul by Hanna Heath and Milford.
The Warriors were playing great defense late in the third quarter. They deflected a pass and caused a turnover, which led to a transition mid-range jump shot by Kylee Bollinger. This made basket cut the Pirates’ lead to 25-24.
In the fourth quarter, Smithville struggled to keep the ball as turnovers cascaded around them. This is led to easy baskets for Platte County. The Pirates went on a 20-10 run to close out the game after Bollinger’s basket in the third quarter.
“I feel like we gave us some easy buckets, we were not on the same page all night,” Smithville head coach Trevor Mosby said. “Just way too many turnovers.”
The loss to Platte County comes on the heels of quality wins against Oak Park and Park Hill. Smithville’s Rylee Thompson has been a key player for the Warriors this year. She finished with 11 points to lead the team against Platte County. Her aggressiveness and skill inside the lane are some of the better qualities the team has.
“If I stress don’t turn the ball over, then the team will stop trying to create,” Mosby said. “We will just make the easy pass and not try to score. So, we want to focus on being stronger with the ball.”
Smithville’s next game will pit them against Warrenton in the Hy-Vee Arena for the continuation of 12 Courts of Christmas on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
