INDEPENDENCE — For the first time since 2013, Smithville will be playing in the semifinals of the Class 5 State Championship. The Warriors dismantled Raytown South in the state quarterfinals, 57-38 on Saturday, March 12.
A quick start for the Warriors has been a major key in their success as of late. Smithville started on a 25-0 run against Van Horn in the district tournament. It was much of the same against the Cardinals.
Smithville opened the game on a 14-0 run against Raytown South as they controlled the tempo and pace from the opening tip. The Cardinals looked frazzled as Smithville locked them down on defense and transferred that into offense.
“We have focused all week on just defense,” Smithville head coach Trevor Mosby shared. “I think we did a really good job contesting the 3- and not giving them confidence outside.”
Smithville gained a 21-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and never let up. The intensity and desire to win was on full display as the ball hummed around the 3-point line waiting for the next Warrior to receive it.
The player receiving the ball and boosting the Warriors offense was Rylee Thompson. The sophomore guard played the perfect game as she poured the ball into the hoop for 22 points. She used high ball screens from Kali Brown, Kenzie Moes and Peyton Wohlford all afternoon.
The beauty of the Smithville offense was on display when the screen would come and Thompson drove downhill towards the hoop. She was then able to decide to shoot or pass the ball to her teammate, which worked to perfection as Smithville led 33-14 at halftime.
“Their help side wasn’t there and I was able to get into the lane,” Thompson explained. “I was then able to get it to the rim.”
In the second half, the Warriors never relinquished the momentum or lead. Smithville started on a 8-0 run that gave them a 41-14 advantage. It ended any chance of a comeback for Raytown South.
“We come out fast and put the pressure on them because if we start getting ahead and moving quick their confidence will start to go down,” Brown said. “It’s normal for us, so we are just gonna keep going.”
In the closing moments of the game, Mosby was able to take the Smithville starters off of the floor and give some playing time to other team members. One of those players, Abbey Crim, hoisted a long 3-pointer that swished to the backdrop of cheers from the bench and fans.
“Being friends outside of basketball and hanging out makes this so much more fun, knowing that we have each other’s backs," Thompson said.
The win for Smithville sends them to the Class 5 State semifinals, where they will face West Plains. But, the Warriors will enjoy this win and focus on their opponent later.
“Watching football go makes this much more special,” Thompson said, “getting another chance at it.”
