SPRINGFIELD — Smithville’s historic run came to an end against West Plains on Friday, March 18. The Zizzers were able to get past the Warriors in the Class 5 State Semifinals by a score of 48-37.
The loss sends Smithville to the third-place game, where they will match-up against Webster Groves. Smithville’s loss to West Plains snapped an incredible nine-game winning streak.
The Warriors led in scoring by freshman Peyton Wohlford with 11 points as she came off of the bench. She knocked down two 3-pointers in the final minute of the first half to give Smithville a 26-23 lead at halftime.
But, the Zizzers came storming back and dominated the rest of the game. Smithville could not get into the flow of the offense. Smithville scored only 11 points in the second half, not enough to win the game.
West Plains were led in scoring by Ashton Judd, who finished with 20 points. Judd, who committed to play college basketball at Missouri, was dominate in the paint and was even able to knock down some outside shots to lead the Zizzers to victory.
Smithville will face Webster Groves for third place on Saturday, March 19, at 10 a.m. West Plains will face Whitfield for the Class 5 State Championship at 2 p.m.
