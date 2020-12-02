Smithville girls basketball ready to end 7-year district title drought

SMITHVILLE — The Smithville girls basketball team did not like how last season ended.
The Warriors thought they had a chance to win their first district title in seven years after they won seven straight games late in the season, but the team dropped their last four games including a 53-44 loss to Benton in the district semifinals.
That loss stuck with a roster that is largely unchanged after the only key 2020 graduates were Rylee Ambroson and Mahlee Wohlford, who missed all but five games after tearing her ACL.
The rest of the roster that averaged 58.2 points and allowed just 38.4 points during its seven game win streak will return for this season.
That includes the leading scorer in senior forward Christina Walsh who averaged 14.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game last season. She will be surrounded by fellow seniors Emma Chevalier, McKenzie Robinson, Allie Andrews as well as juniors Kenzie Moes and Kali Brown.
Chevalier added 10.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game while Andrews and Moes each put in at least 4 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal per game. Brown added 2.2 points and 3.8 rebounds as another post player alongside Walsh.
Robinson could be the biggest factor in the Warriors taking another step forward as she averaged 5.0 points, 2.8 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 1.81 steals even as she missed six games and multiple practices to compete on her club soccer team.
The roster will be rounded out by sophomore Lilly Wornson and juniors Gabby Mueller and Abby Payne.
Smithville started this season with a 46-36 win over Chillicothe in the Savannah Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 1. The Warriors will enter the second round of action with a game at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2.
