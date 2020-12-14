Smithville girls hoops beat Grandview to win 3rd straight

SMITHVILLE — Smithville girls basketball won its third straight game with a 44-39 win over conference foe Grandview Thursday, Dec. 10 at Smithville High School.
The Warriors held a 24-14 lead before Grandview guard Cierra Smith spearheaded a comeback attempt with a game-high 19 points.
Senior forward Christina Walsh responded with her own late-game scoring stretch to lead the Warriors through a fourth-quarter battle as she finished with 15 points.
Senior guard Emma Chevalier added 10 points and senior guard Allie Andrews had a team-high eight rebounds, followed by seven from junior guard Kenzi Moes.
Smithville (4-1) will face Ruskin (0-4) in another conference matchup at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14 at Smithville High School before another home conference game facing Raytown South (2-0) 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17.
