Smithville girls hoops beat Lafayette, advance to district finals

SMITHVILLE — Smithville girls basketball beat St. Joe Lafayette 40-26 in the Missouri Class 5 District 15 semifinal game Monday, March 1 at Smithville High School.
The Warriors controlled this game more than the final score would indicate.
Smithville zoomed out to a 9-0 lead before Lafayette could score 2 points from the free-throw line. Smithville junior guard Kenzie Moes immediately responded with a 3-pointer.
Senior forward Christina Walsh got a free layup on the next possession when she caught an airballed floater from freshman guard Kaitlyn Milford. Walsh closed out the first quarter with spinning into a hook shot to put the Warriors up 16-2.
Lafayette outscored Smithville 8-4 in the second quarter but the Warriors took a 10-4 advantage in the third quarter to put things away.
Walsh finished the game with a double-double on 17 points and 10 rebounds. Lafayette only had 19 points when Walsh checked out with a big chunk of the fourth quarter left to go.
Allie Andrews contributed 8 points and three rebounds for the Warriors while Moes finished with 6 points and three rebounds.
Kearney
Kearney girls basketball pulled out a 28-22 win over Platte County in a Missouri Class 5 District 16 semifinal game Monday, March 1 at Kearney High School.
Senior guard Kenzi Hoffman had team-highs in points with 9 and rebounds with eight. Shelby Holst and Braelyn Rivera added 4 points a piece. Gracie Bomar and JoJo Kutch both knocked down a 3 to give the team just enough points to pull away from the Pirates.
The Bulldogs have won two games down the stretch after a COVID-19 quarantine took the team out of action for the final two weeks of the season.
Smithville hosted Kearney Wednesday, March 3 at Smithville High School in the district finals. That score was not available at Courier-Tribune press time.
This was be the Bulldogs fourth straight trip to the district championship game, having won each of the last three seasons, including a 2018 win over Smithville.
