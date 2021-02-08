Smithville girls hoops crushes Winnetonka 60-13

SMITHVILLE — Smithville girls basketball beat Winnetonka 60-13 to improve to 7-0 in conference play this season.
The Warriors raced out to a 18-5 advantage after one quarter of action and refused to let up as they stretched the lead to 33-9 at halftime.
By staying locked in on both sides of the court during the second half, Smithville allowed its lowest point total in a game this season while also scoring its second highest point total. Both the previous low points allowed and the team’s highest scoring output came in a 64-16 victory over Ruskin back on Dec. 14.
Smithville (12-4, 6-0 Suburban Blue) was slated to host Kearney (7-12, 5-2 SB) in the second installment of their Highway 92 Rivalry, but that game has been canceled without a make-up date announced at this time.
The Warriors will have a lengthy rest as their next game on the schedule is Raytown South Tuesday, Feb. 16 at Raytown South High School.
