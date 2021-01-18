Smithville girls hoops finishes 2nd in Oak Park Tournament

SMITHVILLE — Warriors girls basketball finished second in the Oak Park Tournament, falling 60-27 to an undefeated St. Thomas Aquinas team in the championship game Thursday, Jan. 14, at Oak Park High School.
The Warriors had no answers for a tough Aquinas team that has not lost a postseason game in five years over on the Kansas side of the state line.
Smithville fell behind 15-3 after the first quarter and could not slow down the Saints' offensive attack, even as the Warriors found their rhythm to head into half with a 32-18 score.
Except for their 26-20 win over William Chrisman in the semifinals, Aquinas has won by double-digits in every game this season.
To reach the championship, the Warriors beat the host team Oak Park 39-31 before taking down Liberty North 47-41.
Smithville senior guard Emma Chevalier led the way in the team’s tourney semifinal win over the Eagles. She scored 19 points while earning six rebounds and two steals.
Senior guard Allie Andrews had one more rebound than Chevalier to lead the team with seven while matching the two steals. Andrews also scored 8 points.
Senior forward Christina Walsh was kept in check with just 2 points and four rebounds. Walsh did lead the team in points against Oak Park with 10. Junior forward Kenzi Moes added 6 points while Andrews once again led the rebounding effort with eight.
Smithville (8-2, 3-0 Suburban Blue) will go on the road to face Kearney (4-9, 2-1 SB) 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, in the first of two Missouri Highway 92 Rivalry matchups between the teams this season.
The Warriors are looking for their first victory over the Bulldogs in seven tries, having lost six times since winning in a 2017 district championship game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.