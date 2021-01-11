Smithville girls hoops start new year slow with loss to St. Pius X

Smithville girls basketball had a tough week as its five-game win streak came to an end and another game was canceled.
The Warriors fell to St. Pius X 45-34 on the road Monday, Jan. 4. After St. Pius X built a 13-6 lead through the first quarter, Smithville rallied to cut the lead to just two points as the teams went into the locker room with a 21-19 score.
The Warriors struggled to score in the third quarter as the Crusaders expanded their lead to 36-25 and refused to give up ground in the final frame.
Senior forward Christina Walsh scored eight points in the first half but was only able to add two points the rest of the way.
The Warriors were scheduled to face conference foe Winnetonka Thursday, Jan. 7 at home, but Winnetonka canceled the game.
Smithville (6-2, 3-0 Suburban Blue) is scheduled to face Oak Park at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11 at Oak Park High School in the first round of the 12th annual Oak Park Lady Oakies Basketball Invitational. The next round is scheduled for next night with the championship and consolation rounds scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 14.
