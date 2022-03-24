SMITHVILLE — The Warriors wrapped up their basketball season by finishing in fourth place in the Show-Me Showdown Championship. Smithville was unable to clinch a victory in the semifinals as they lost to West Plains 48-37 on Friday, March 18.
Smithville returned the next day to face Webster Groves in the third-place matchup of the Class 5 final four, but the Statesmen clinched the 54-33 win. But, it wasn’t all heartbreak as Smithville wasn’t predicted to make it this far.
“Unexpected,” junior Lilly Wornson said. “I had so many people ask if this was going to happen, I had no clue that this was where our basketball season was going to lead us.”
The Warriors came into the state semifinals as the only unranked team. In December, they lost four straight games, but never gave up. Love for one another gave them a magical run towards the end of the season where they peeled off nine straight wins to clinch their trip to Springfield for the state semifinals.
This camaraderie is often taken for granted by sports teams, but not the girls Warrior team. It all started with one awesome float trip in Branson this past summer. The team soaked in the rays and was able to know each other on a deeper, more personal level.
“We’ve never had any problems with one another and no one has disliked any one person on this team,” senior Kenzie Moes said. “We can always do stuff together like go out to eat, and on the basketball court we are able to connect with each other.”
This connection stems from a season full of memories that were created off the court. When Smithville defeated Kearney in the Class 5 District 8 Championship game, the team was stuck on the bus as they waited to travel home. The team took the time not to panic or sleep on the bus after a stressful game, but to delve deeper in their friendships.
“We got stuck on the bus and we all sat there making funny TikToks, talking and messing around with (head coach Trevor) Mosby,” junior Emma Rice said.
Mosby can be seen as an intimidating force on the sidelines, always demanding more with demonstrative actions and a booming voice. That’s Mosby on the surface, but to these girls, he is one of the best things to ever happen to them.
“In the games, he will be yelling at us,” Moes explained. “Then straight after the game, he will say, ‘I just wanted to make you play your best and perform at your best. I will always love you guys and I’m doing it for you.’”
Mosby is a man that truly embodies how this team plays, a team that works hard and does not back down from a challenge while being full of love at the same time. Junior Hanna Heath echoed Moes’ sentiment, sharing the love Mosby gives the team is unbelievable.
“He loves you and cares about you,” Heath said. “He loves basketball and wants to see us do our best.”
While eating dinner at Lambert’s Cafe II near Springfield during last week’s final four, the restaurant began their tradition of thrown rolls to patrons from across the dining room.
The girls were chatting with each other when they saw their beloved coach throw a roll aimed toward them.
“He threw it and instead of hitting us, he hit an old guy,” Moes said with a laugh. “The guy was looking around and it was pretty funny. Mosby ducked down and hid his head.”
With the season over, the team will have these incredible memories that will last a lifetime.
These things will be remembered, not what was in the box score.
The team will remember time they had together on their way to a historic season.
