SMITHVILLE — The Warriors' dominance started on the defensive side of the floor on Monday, Jan. 30. Smithville (11-8) topped Pembroke Hill (11-6) 50-24, rarely looking in danger.

Smithville blanked the Raiders at the end of the first quarter. It read more like a football game than a basketball game, but Smithville was OK with that. They led 7-0 at the end of the first period. It was strong defensive players who led to the team’s success.

