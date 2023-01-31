SMITHVILLE — The Warriors' dominance started on the defensive side of the floor on Monday, Jan. 30. Smithville (11-8) topped Pembroke Hill (11-6) 50-24, rarely looking in danger.
Smithville blanked the Raiders at the end of the first quarter. It read more like a football game than a basketball game, but Smithville was OK with that. They led 7-0 at the end of the first period. It was strong defensive players who led to the team’s success.
An obvious height difference generated contested shots at the basket as Peyton Wohlford, Silvia Fisher and Emma Rice were successful defending the paint. This was an area of the game head coach Trevor Mosby was most proud of.
“It takes a lot of pressure off when you can get defensive stops,” Mosby said. “Defensively, I was proud of the girls' effort. We do feel like we can beat anyone, but if we don’t get after it defensively, anyone can beat us.”
The offense for the Warriors started to find their groove as the game wore on. They led 21-11 at halftime and 35-16 at the end of the third quarter. The team never felt out of their depth as the Raiders tried to create steals and earn extra possessions.
End Q3: Smithville 35-16 PembrokeThompson scores the last bucket for the Warriors in the quarter. Smithville playing really well at both ends. pic.twitter.com/7r6USfyqd0
Smithville’s Kaitlyn Milford was one of the guards the team relied on to dribble past the opponents. She was even there to knock down open shots. Milford led the team with eight points. Nine of the team’s 12 players scored in the game as ball movement was a key to the team’s success.
“It opens a lot of gaps. A lot of time, we will want to drive against the zone or man, but the kick-out is just an easy option,” Milford said. “We have shooters and when we are on, it’s really good and it just works.”
Smithville has started to find their groove in the season. They have won three of their last four games with their only loss coming from Chillicothe on Saturday, Jan. 28. The loss came in the championship game of the Cameron Tournament. However, the loss will only allow the team to grow and trust one another, according to Wohlford, who finished with seven points on Monday.
“Our intensity has grown a lot and we have gotten our confidence back," she said. “We had a rough stretch in the beginning, but we have built our confidence up throughout the season.”
Smithville will be back in action against Winnetonka (8-7) at home on Thursday, Feb. 2.
