SMITHVILLE — When the Warriors made a stop on the defensive end against Ruskin on Thursday, Feb. 3, the entire team made an emphasis to run the floor and flood the lane.
One player in particular was impressive in this aspect of Smithville’s 61-43. Senior Kali Brown was effective in filling the lane in transition and posting her defensive player up into the post, creating good position and an easy passing lane for her teammates to deliver her the ball. Sometimes, she did it too well, head coach Trevor Mosby shared.
“Kali is a really strong girl, Silvia [Fisher] too. We’ve been working on them because they are both fast and agile,” Mosby said. “Kali was burying her girl so well, it looked like she was going to push her out of bounds.”
The game was controlled by Smithville from the jump as they raced out to a 5-0 lead and ended the first quarter on a 8-0 run to lead by 11 points. One thing that the Warriors have struggled with has been the turnover bug. Mosby explained that the problem hasn’t always been the passer, but the receiver of the ball. This was a part of the game plan that Smithville focused on which was evident as the team turned it over less.
The first half ended with Smithville leading 30-17 as the Warriors were able to penetrate into the lane and make smart decisions in scoring which led to easy baskets or free-throw attempts.
In the second half, Smithville continued to do the same as Brown highlighted the third quarter with a buzzer beater shot near the rim that gave the home team a 15-point lead. Brown shared that there has been some tough moments for her, but she was happy to get it going against the Golden Eagles
“Some games it has been rough, so I lose my confidence so it just doesn’t go my way,” Brown said. “But, when it does, that’s when I really get confident. Then I’m like, ‘keep feeding me the ball.’”
Which is exactly what the Warriors did; Brown finished the game with 14 points as she dominated the paint. It was a solid game plan for Smithville that never allowed the Golden Eagles to get into rhythm especially on the offensive end.
“We wanted to get the tempo up and so, we did a half-court press that let us go for steals and when we got it, we were going to go, go, go,” Mosby said. “I did think we did a better job of turning them over and getting points out of it.”
The Warriors win against Ruskin allows them to have over a week off to plan for their next game against rival, Kearney, on Friday, Feb. 11. For Brown, this team has progressed exponentially since the beginning of the season which is allowing them to peak at the most important time of the year.
“We have been working hard everyday in practice. When we have rough game, we always try to push it in the next practice,” Brown said. “This is so we can get better and have more confidence.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.