Smithville heads into the 2021 basketball season with new faces, but the same identity. The Warriors are coming off of an incredible year where they went 19-5, including an undefeated conference record. But, with important seniors graduating last year, Smithville will ask their younger players to step up.
During a jamboree Nov. 18, head coach Trevor Mosby shared that there were things that the team needed to work on, but understanding those pitfalls is important.
“We are trying to get our condition back,” he said. “Play a little tougher and iron some things out.”
Senior Kenzie Moes will be called upon to help lead the Warriors this year. Moes has been a starter since her sophomore year. In addition to having Moes back, a sophomore Mosby is excited for is Rylee Thompson.
“We are about 10 girls deep that we can rotate through,” Mosby said. “We did lose a couple of leading scorers from last year’s team so we are still searching for some of those girls to make up for it.”
Mosby said hard work is going on in practice leading up to the opening game, but it will lead to something better.
“We want to have fun with it,” Mosby said. “Winning is going to be fun. So, if we put in some harder work now, the fun will happen later.”
Smithville begins their season in the Savannah Tournament Tuesday, Nov. 30. The Warriors first home game will be against Grandview on Dec. 9.
